J M Smucker Divests Private Label Dry Pet Food Business For ~$33M

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) has sold its private-label dry pet food business, including its manufacturing facility in Kansas, to Diamond Pet Foods Inc, in a cash transaction valued at about $33 million.
  • The transaction does not include any branded products or the company's private label wet pet food business.
  • The divested business generated approximately $95 million in net sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.
  • J M Smucker noted the sale is immaterial to its adjusted EPS on a full-year basis.
  • Outlook: J M Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to reflect the removal of divested net sales for the remainder of the fiscal year.
  • Smucker expects FY22 sales growth of (1)% to flat year-on-year (prior view (0.5)% - 0.5%).
  • The company maintained its adjusted EPS guidance of $8.35 - $8.75, versus the consensus of $8.62.
  • Price Action: SJM shares closed higher by 0.06% at $126.55 on Wednesday.

Ohio Capital Journal

For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive

In theory, the point of managed care is to save money by negotiating with providers for lower prices. So it would seem that the biggest managed-care providers would use their clout to negotiate the lowest prices from doctors and hospitals and for medicine. But for at least one drug, the largest Medicare managed-care companies are […] The post For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDUSTRY
