ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla is selling a $1,900 quad bike for children aged 8 and up, but can't guarantee orders will arrive in time for the holidays

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0BeW_0dC1eHz900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aure_0dC1eHz900
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

  • Tesla launched a new children's quad bike called "Cyberquad for Kids."
  • The company's website says the ATV is suitable for children aged eight and up.
  • It costs $1,900, and Tesla warned orders may not arrive in time for the holidays.

Tesla's website added a product called the "Cyberquad for Kids" on Wednesday. The product description said it has a top speed of 10 mph and is suitable for children aged eight and above.

The kids' ATV costs $1,900 and will start shipping in two to four weeks. "Orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays," Tesla's website notes.

Tesla's Shop FAQ says buyers will have to assemble the quad bike themselves.

The quad bike strongly resembles Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck .

When Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, it simultaneously announced it would produce a full-sized two-seater ATV called the Cyberquad, which could be purchased alongside the truck. During the 2019 presentation of the Cybertruck, a Cyberquad was loaded into the back of the truck.

The Cybertruck was supposed to ship in 2021, but production was pushed back to 2022 . In a tweet last week, CEO Elon Musk said he would give an update about the Cybertruck at Tesla's earnings call in January. He described this year as a "supply chain nightmare."

Tesla has said little about the accompanying ATV since it was announced in 2019.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tesla unveils all-electric children’s ‘Cyberquad’ — starting at $1,900

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla quietly unveiled its latest product — a $1,900 all-electric ATV for kids called the “Cyberquad.”. The futuristic-looking ATV is available for order now on Tesla’s website, though they warn that it might not be delivered before the holidays. It will begin shipping in two to four weeks, the site says.
CARS
infusenews.com

A $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids is now available from Tesla

Tesla hasn’t yet shipped the Cybertruck or the full-size Cyberquad that made an impression at the unveiling of its Blade Runner-esque pickup truck, but if you purchase one now from its website, you can get a mini Cyberquad built for the kids in 2-4 weeks. The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids”...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

The Cybertruck Is Getting Tesla's Most Hated Feature

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Quad#Alliance Getty#Atv#Shop Faq
BBC

Tesla drivers left unable to start their cars after outage

Tesla drivers say they have been locked out of their cars after an outage struck the carmaker's app. Dozens of owners posted on social media about seeing an error message on the mobile app that was preventing them from connecting to their vehicles. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk personally responded...
CELL PHONES
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
Ars Technica

Tesla announces $1,900 electric quad bike for kids

The entry point for Tesla's range of electric vehicles just got a lot lower. On Thursday, the American automaker announced the Cyberquad for Kids, an angular electric all-terrain vehicle inspired by the company's 2019 Cybertruck concept. At $1,900, the ATV costs a tiny fraction of the next-cheapest Tesla you can order online.
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

317K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy