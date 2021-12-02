Tesla is selling a $1,900 quad bike for children aged 8 and up, but can't guarantee orders will arrive in time for the holidays

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Tesla launched a new children's quad bike called "Cyberquad for Kids."

The company's website says the ATV is suitable for children aged eight and up.

It costs $1,900, and Tesla warned orders may not arrive in time for the holidays.

Tesla's website added a product called the "Cyberquad for Kids" on Wednesday. The product description said it has a top speed of 10 mph and is suitable for children aged eight and above.

The kids' ATV costs $1,900 and will start shipping in two to four weeks. "Orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays," Tesla's website notes.

Tesla's Shop FAQ says buyers will have to assemble the quad bike themselves.

The quad bike strongly resembles Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck .

When Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, it simultaneously announced it would produce a full-sized two-seater ATV called the Cyberquad, which could be purchased alongside the truck. During the 2019 presentation of the Cybertruck, a Cyberquad was loaded into the back of the truck.

The Cybertruck was supposed to ship in 2021, but production was pushed back to 2022 . In a tweet last week, CEO Elon Musk said he would give an update about the Cybertruck at Tesla's earnings call in January. He described this year as a "supply chain nightmare."

Tesla has said little about the accompanying ATV since it was announced in 2019.