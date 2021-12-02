KATC's ULtimate Preview Show

As Louisiana prepares for the Sun Belt Championship Saturday against Appalachian State, let us help you get ready for the big game.

KATC'S UL-timate Preview Show; the Cajuns Chase for a Championship airs tonight at 10:15.

We'll take you inside what makes the cULture with Louisiana so special. We visit with Levi Lewis' parents to find out why the senior QB has been able to defy the odds. Scott Brazda sits down with Louisiana Hall of Famer Jake Delhomme for a 1 on 1 interview on the Cajuns' success. Plus more.

This is all leading up to the Sun Belt Title Game. Louisiana and App State will kickoff at 2:30 pm Saturday at Cajunfield. The game will air on ESPN.

For more information on the SBC Championship and how you can purchase tickets, click HERE

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on Good Morning Acadiana with details on this Saturday's game.

Details on UL Lafayette Sun Belt Championship game against Appalachian State

