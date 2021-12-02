Eight displaced after Bellevue apartment fire

Eight people are displaced after an apartment fire in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight at The Lakes Bellevue apartments on the 1500 block of Erin Lane.

Fire crews said the fire started on the balcony of a second floor unit, then spread to the attic.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, as it was contained to five units.

Apartment management has secured rooms at a hotel for the eight who have been displaced.

There are no details available yet on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that eight families were displaced, but NFD clarified that it was eight people who were displaced.