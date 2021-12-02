ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Eight displaced after Bellevue apartment fire

By Bethany Davison
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nlTA_0dC1ceJ000

Eight people are displaced after an apartment fire in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight at The Lakes Bellevue apartments on the 1500 block of Erin Lane.

Fire crews said the fire started on the balcony of a second floor unit, then spread to the attic.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, as it was contained to five units.

Apartment management has secured rooms at a hotel for the eight who have been displaced.

There are no details available yet on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that eight families were displaced, but NFD clarified that it was eight people who were displaced.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Possible Driver Medical Emergency Leads To SUV Crash in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue. Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle. Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety) The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said. Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
WSAZ

Several families displaced after fire in Mason county

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters say a fire started in a camper behind a a gas station in Mason County around 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Valley Volunteer Fire Department along with other agencies responded. Firefighters say when they got to Milt Tripplett’s along Route 2 in Mason County the fire had already spread to a nearby apartment.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Longview Daily News

Rainier apartment fire displaces 18 families Saturday

RAINIER — A fire Saturday displaced 18 families from their apartments on W. C Street in downtown Rainier, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue. The department responded to the fire around 12:25 p.m., along with Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, the Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the Scappoose Fire District, the Rainier Police Department and the Clatskanie PUD.
RAINIER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nfd
wbtw.com

North Carolina apartment fire displaces 17 people; 5 units affected

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department has released more information following a major apartment fire that displaced at least 17 people Monday evening. They say five units were affected. Roofers and fire assessment crews were already working on the building on Runaway Bay Drive Tuesday. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Washington

Dozens of Children, Adults Displaced in Hyattsville Apartment Fire on Thanksgiving: Officials

Dozens of people were displaced, including 17 children, after a building fire in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day, officials said. Fire rescue teams from Prince George’s County and Montgomery County responded just before noon to the University City apartment complex on the 2200 block of University Boulevard for a report of an apartment fire, Prince George's County fire officials said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell apartment fire displaces about two dozen residents

ROSWELL, Ga. - About two dozen people were left homeless Monday afternoon after a fire tore through the roof of a Roswell apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the Martin’s Landing condominium complex located on Teal Court around 12:45 p.m. Roswell firefighters were met with flames and smoke coming from the top of the three-story apartment building.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 58

Multiple tenants displaced in Brownsville apartment fire Sunday morning

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday, Nov. 28, that an apartment fire on Main Street in the Village Of Brownsville has displaced multiple tenants. Authorities announced that shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, smoke and flames were seen in the apartment and the entire building...
BROWNSVILLE, WI
The Spokesman-Review

South Hill apartment fire displaces four people, several pets

An apartment fire displaced four people and numerous pets Thursday afternoon on the South Hill. Spokane firefighters quickly arrived to find smoke coming from the first-floor unit of a three-story apartment building around 1 p.m. at 5111 S. Regal St., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. Firefighters entered...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Freeman

Fire ravages apartment building in Glasco; aid sought for displaced tenants

GLASCO, N.Y. — The Sawyer Motors Foundation is among several community organizations hoping to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for as many as 14 people who were displaced from their apartments by a fire in this town of Saugerties hamlet, town Supervisor Fred Costello said Wednesday. “I know there’s a...
GLASCO, NY
Newsday

About 50 families displaced in Hempstead apartment building fire

A candle left burning ignited a predawn fire Friday at a Hempstead apartment building, forcing "numerous" people to flee to their balconies, where they were rescued by some of the more than 100 firefighters who helped extinguish the blaze, officials said. Credit: Howard Schnapp, Paul Mazza.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
KWCH.com

Fire displaces some tenants at SE Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday evening fire in southeast Wichita displaced some residents at an apartment complex on South Rock Road. Wichita fire crews spotted smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived at the scene a little before 6:30 p.m. at the Club at Cherry Hills Apartments complex near Pawnee and Rock Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it damaged several units.
WICHITA, KS
FOX 43

Hallam Borough apartment fire leaves six people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in York County left six people displaced Sunday morning. Officials say three separate apartments on the 200 block of East Market Street in Hallam Borough were involved in the fire that started around 8 a.m. Residents included five adults and a child, who are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyWabashValley.com

One Terre Haute resident displaced by apartment fire on S. 18th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters with the Terre Haute Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to an apartment fire on S. 18th Street in Terre Haute, Ind. THFD units were sent to the apartment at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said. No one was injured during the fire, according to Dalton, but one person was displaced due to damages to the apartment and is being assisted by Red Cross.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy