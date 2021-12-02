ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAQBQ_0dC1cVJL00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck.

What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle maker says on its online shopping website.

The Cyberquad for Kids battery has an estimated range of 15+ miles, though range can vary depending upon the user's weight, riding terrain and speed.

Tesla says the Cyberquad is suitable for kids above eight years and has a maximum weight capacity of 150 lbs.

The Cyberquad has a cushioned seat that sits on a full steel frame and has an adjustable suspension, with rear disk braking and LED light bars.

Why It Matters: Tesla said Cyberquad will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks but does not guarantee that orders would arrive before the holidays.

The new addition to Tesla’s shopping range comes a day after the company introduced a $50 Cyberwhistle, a collectible whistle that looks like the Cybertruck and is already sold out.

Tesla’s hotly anticipated Cybertruck has already secured over a million reservations though its launch has been postponed to 2022.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.35% lower at $1,095 a share on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EV Startup EdisonFuture Unveils Tesla-Cybertruck-Like Solar Pickup

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI)-owned pre-production electric vehicle startup EdisonFuture Inc unveiled a solar-powered pickup truck last week at the LA Auto Show. What Happened: EdisonFuture’s EF1-T concept pickup, which looks like the Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) yet-to-be launched Cybertruck, is expected to hit the market in 2025 and would be available in three variants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cybertruck#Tesla Shares#Atv#Tesla Rolls#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

The Cybertruck Is Getting Tesla's Most Hated Feature

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.
CARS
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Tesla’s new $1,900 Cyberquad for children appears to sell out within hours

A $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad “for kids” appeared to sell out less than a day after the company unveiled the new product targeted at children.Tesla’s website began offering the new product, which bears a resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck, on Wednesday, where it listed the ATV as a “Cyberquad for Kids”.“Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars,” the description reads.According to the description, the electric four-wheeler is powered by...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
CARS
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
Ars Technica

Tesla announces $1,900 electric quad bike for kids

The entry point for Tesla's range of electric vehicles just got a lot lower. On Thursday, the American automaker announced the Cyberquad for Kids, an angular electric all-terrain vehicle inspired by the company's 2019 Cybertruck concept. At $1,900, the ATV costs a tiny fraction of the next-cheapest Tesla you can order online.
CARS
New York Post

Tesla unveils all-electric children’s ‘Cyberquad’ — starting at $1,900

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla quietly unveiled its latest product — a $1,900 all-electric ATV for kids called the “Cyberquad.”. The futuristic-looking ATV is available for order now on Tesla’s website, though they warn that it might not be delivered before the holidays. It will begin shipping in two to four weeks, the site says.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy