ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More Of Us Are Losing Confidence In The Pillars Of Our Civilization

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJvcy_0dC1cI5800

As we countdown to the end of 2021, it's been a tough year for conservatives. Our country is more divided then it's ever been before, inflation is at a near record high, crime is sky high, the mainstream media is basically DNC propaganda, there's big tech censorship, and the fight against CRT, and rampant reverse racism.

Add to that, a dishonest administration, an FBI and Justice Department that has been corrupted by the left, and the bottom line is, more than half the country has lost faith in many of the pillars of our nation.

"One thing that has become painfully clear to many Americans, is that we can no longer trust in the major institutions of this country" said author and political commentator Jim Hanson. "I think at this point the left has been very successful in a decades long attempt to take over the major institutions of our culture, and our society."

This didn't happen overnight, and it won't go away in a day. But Hanson is confident that conservatives are awake now, as we saw in Virginia, and will continue the much anticipated 'red wave' in next years midterms.

"We were under the impression that the constitution guaranteed us a way of life, that it guarantees us, and we were wrong" Hanson told KTRH, "That can be taken away if we sit this out on the sideline. The heartening thing for me is I think our team is now getting into the fight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21z4oE_0dC1cI5800
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
baconsrebellion.com

Young Peoples’ Attitudes About America Show that the Nation is Reaping What the Left has Sown

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Clearly, parents have not done so successfully. The Left has. For a dramatic lesson in what the young have learned about America at enormous public and private expense, please see the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll Fall 2021 Top Trends and Takeaways, published yesterday. The poll of more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds was taken between October 26 and November 8 of this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Daily American

Letter: Why aren't Americans rejecting socialism?

I recall writing a letter to the editor quite a few years ago. What exactly was happening then, I don't remember, but it was somewhat very similar to what we are experiencing today. It made me think of some lyrics of a song from 1983 by Ann Murry titled "A Little Good News." Here are a few lines from the song which rather sums up our very similar American world today: ...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
MSNBC

Republican social media trolls just suffered a major setback thanks to a federal judge

On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Texas law that would allow social media users censored for sharing certain viewpoints online to sue for reinstatement. It was a disappointment to Republicans in Texas and throughout the country, who have put large social media companies in their crosshairs because they falsely believe conservatives are unfairly oppressed online.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Dnc#Fbi#Conservatives#Crt#Justice Department#Americans
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press

Our View: Civil Society: Rittenhouse case not about freedom

The emerging narrative of the Kyle Rittenhouse innocent verdict fueled the idea that Second Amendment rights, including taking up arms to defend property of those you don’t know, were affirmed in another incident of street violence. Political figures and gun advocates on the right pointed to the verdict as a...
NICOLLET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
thewestsidegazette.com

The Safe Negro Strikes Again: Winsome Sears Bashes Critical Race Theory For White Conservative Applause

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
SOCIETY
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
559
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy