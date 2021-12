FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Free Library is happy to announce that they will be a drop off location for your children’s letters to Santa. You may leave your letters in our book return and they will send them to Santa. Ho-Ho-Ho! Note to parents: If you would like your child to receive a return letter from Santa, be sure to include your mailing address and one detail about the child we can include in the note (pet’s name, favorite activity, grade in school, favorite food or anything that will let your child know Santa is thinking of him/her). Please have your letters at the library by Dec.10, if you would like a return letter. Things get very hectic at the North Pole after this date and Santa doesn’t get time to sit down and write. Remember, Santa’s eyes get tired reading all your letters, so please print clearly.

FAIR HAVEN, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO