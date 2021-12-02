ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Folks Burn Hurricane Warning Flags to Celebrate End of Tropical Season 2021

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

Hurricane Season 2021 was a real b..well, you know.

November 30th, 2021 officially marked the end of Hurricane Season for this year, and it was a doozy.

For Hurricane Season 2021, 21 named storms formed, and “7 systems went on to become hurricanes and 4 strengthened into major cyclones with winds of at least 115 mph” as reported by foxweather.com .

In Key West, Florida, residents gathered yesterday (11/30/21) to ceremoniously burn hurricane warning flags in celebration of the end of Hurricane Season 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgKxg_0dC1ajeD00
CBS Miami Via YouTube

I say we need to organize something similar here in Acadiana.

Maybe have some live music, burn some hurricane warning flags, and have all of the proceeds go to help anyone effected by hurricanes that year.

What do you think we should call it?

