TERRIBLE Tyson Fury drainpipe sculpture is unveiled in home town Morecambe

Tyson Fury has predicted he will give Oleksandr Usyk a “good hiding” if they go head-to-head next year.Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title in October by stopping Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy bout, a month after Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts.Joshua has activated a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely next spring, while Fury has been linked with a bout against Dillian Whyte.A match-up with undefeated Ukrainian Usyk is still a possibility in the near future, however, according to Fury.“I thought I was going to...
