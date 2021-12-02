Tech Talk & Innovation

Perimeter security typically conjures up images of tall, rugged steel fencing with access controlled through heavily guarded gates. That’s still often the case, but only part of the picture. Just ask Heras. This 70-year-old perimeter security company, long recognized across Europe for its steel fencing and gates, has seen the industry move to more digital solutions. And Heras quickly transformed its business to capitalize on this trend. In fact, in 2020 the company installed far more digital solutions for perimeter security than it did fencing, boosting technology-driven solutions by more than 500%.
Comments / 0