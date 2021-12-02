Tech Talk & Innovation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Liz Kim
Gift ideas that save energy (and do a world of good) What are IT administrators most thankful for this year?. VinFast Reveals First Electric SUVs in L.A. Don’t Click That Link! How Remote Workers are Putting Their Companies at Risk (and What You Can Do About It)...

nhbr.com

NH Tech Alliance readies second Innovation Summit

The NH Tech Alliance will host its second annual Innovation Summit next week, a nearly weeklong gathering that will highlight innovation in New Hampshire. The summit, to be held virtually with no fee to attend, will run from Monday, Dec. 6 to Thursday Dec. 9. Dec. 6: “Why innovate in...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

VanEck launches YUMY, a new agri-food tech and innovation ETF

VanEck has announced the launch of the VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY), which will offer market participants with U.S. and international exposure to equities involved in the agri-food technology and innovation space. VanEck believes that the agriculture and food sectors are in the early aspects of what may become...
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

What we’re most thankful for in tech, science, business, and innovation

This was a week when many of us in the U.S. paused to reflect and give thanks. We’re keeping the tradition alive on the GeekWire Podcast. On this special holiday episode, we offer our gratitude for some of the technologies, trends and hopeful developments of the past year, as reflected in news coverage on GeekWire.
SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Heras transforms from fencing manufacturer to tech-driven security innovator

Perimeter security typically conjures up images of tall, rugged steel fencing with access controlled through heavily guarded gates. That’s still often the case, but only part of the picture. Just ask Heras. This 70-year-old perimeter security company, long recognized across Europe for its steel fencing and gates, has seen the industry move to more digital solutions. And Heras quickly transformed its business to capitalize on this trend. In fact, in 2020 the company installed far more digital solutions for perimeter security than it did fencing, boosting technology-driven solutions by more than 500%.
ECONOMY
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Greenspoon Marder Debuts Innovation and Tech Practice With New Partner

Los Angeles emerging technologies lawyer Eric Galen moved to Miami to join the firm as partner. Galen arrives with two decades of experience at the intersection of content and technology. After starting his career in Big Law, Galen launched a boutique focused on media, entertainment, technology, sports, and consumer products.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

How Viscose Producer RGE Advances Sustainable Fashion in Singapore

RGE inked a three-year strategic partnership with the Textile & Fashion Federation to advocate sustainable industry practices in Singapore. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bisnow

Senior Housing Developers Drive Innovation, Costs By Upping Tech Game

Senior housing hasn't traditionally been viewed as a hotbed for new technology. That is changing, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with benefits and consequences alike for both developers and users. As technology grows more prevalent and more intricate — such as interactive communication tools and health monitoring...
INDUSTRY
vmware.com

3 Tech Innovations Making the World a Better Place

From privacy breaches to data leaks, digital fraud to online divides, we’ll admit it, the technology sector doesn’t have the best reputation. However, we’re committed to technology as a force for good, not evil. New and innovative technology can help the global population become more efficient, it allows us to...
CELL PHONES
redhat.com

To the moon and beyond with Java 17 APIs! | DevNation Tech Talk

We serve the builders. The problem solvers who create careers with code. Join us if you’re a developer, software engineer, web designer, front-end designer, UX designer, computer scientist, architect, tester, product manager, project manager or team lead.
SOFTWARE

