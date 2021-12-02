ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: One man killed, another facing charges in crash

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Buffalo police say a man was killed in a crash late Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Clinton Street and Babcock Street.

Investigators say two cars were stopped at the intersection on Clinton — one behind the other — when a Chrysler 200 sped into the intersection, rear-ending the two cars.

Police say the driver of the car in the middle, a 47-year-old man from Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

Crews had to cut the 31-year-old man driving the Chrysler out of his car. He was rushed to ECMC where he is currently in police custody.

Police have charged him with driving while intoxicated and vehicular homicide, among other charges.

