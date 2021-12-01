ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify Crowns Drake The Biggest Rapper Of 2021

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has crowned Drake the biggest rapper of 2021. Drake came in at number four on Spotify's Top Artists of 2021 Global list, behind Bad Bunny — who is the most streamed artist with 9.1 million streams, Taylor Swift and BTS....

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
Drake Makes YK Osiris Perform in Drizzy’s House to Pay Off $60,000 Debt – Watch

YK Osiris may have a few music industry debts, but he's repaying Drake with a cappella vocals. Drake made YK perform inside his lavish home in Toronto to pay off the singer's supposed massive debt. On Thursday (Dec. 2), YK shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself making good on the debt. Apparently, the South Florida singer owed Drizzy a whopping $60,000.
Korn Video Featured A Young, Undiscovered Eminem

You might say Eminem got his start in the music biz thanks to Korn. The rapper was an extra in the band's 1998 video for “Got the Life” and he managed to get his demo to Korn guitarist Munky. Munky told Loudwire.com, “There were some extras on the set of our video ‘Got the Life.’ Some kid came up to me and gave me his demo. I was really drunk and I was like (out of it). He’s like, ‘Hey, check it out, I’m a rapper.’ I’m like, ‘I’m just a guitar player.’ It turned out that kid that was on our video was Eminem. He was an extra in that video. I vaguely remember that happening.”
Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean a Handwritten Note and Flowers After Breaking His Record

Taylor Swift is acknowledging a long-time record holder. Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's 10-minute version of her beloved track, "All Too Well," became the longest song to ever reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100's U.S. chart, a record that was held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for nearly 50 years.
Taylor Swift and St. Vincent Are Dropped as Grammy Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Interpolation

Taylor Swift will not be going to the podium, after all, if Olivia Rodigo’s “Sour” beats Swift’s own “Evermore” for album of the year at the Grammys. Not that she probably would have, but she could have, up until now. Swift was originally listed as a nominee for Rodrigo’s album due to an interpolation on the latter artist’s album, but the Recording Academy has now updated its list of nominees and excluded several names that previously were listed. Also no longer nominated for being part of Rodrigo’s “Sour” songwriting team in the nominations list are St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and...
Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
Adele Reveals Why Her Friendship With Drake Is One Of Her 'Biggest Gifts'

Adele lives such a private life that it's hard to know for sure who her celebrity friends are. It's well known that Nicole Richie is on the singer's list of famous friends, but who knew that Adele and Drake were such good pals? Before dropping her highly anticipated album 30 last week, the "I Drink Wine" songstress shared that Drake was one of few people to hear the project before it was released. Now Adele is crediting her friendship with the Certified Lover Boy as one of the "biggest gifts" of her career.
