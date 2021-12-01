Spotify Crowns Drake The Biggest Rapper Of 2021

You might say Eminem got his start in the music biz thanks to Korn. The rapper was an extra in the band's 1998 video for “Got the Life” and he managed to get his demo to Korn guitarist Munky. Munky told Loudwire.com, “There were some extras on the set of our video ‘Got the Life.’ Some kid came up to me and gave me his demo. I was really drunk and I was like (out of it). He’s like, ‘Hey, check it out, I’m a rapper.’ I’m like, ‘I’m just a guitar player.’ It turned out that kid that was on our video was Eminem. He was an extra in that video. I vaguely remember that happening.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO