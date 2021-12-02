ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman in critical condition after Tampa double shooting, police say

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnu87_0dC1ZAyr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have begun investigating a shooting Wednesday night that injured two women, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue, where they found two women with gunshot wounds.

St. Pete police crackdown on dangerous roads in effort to save lives

Both women were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition. The other victim is said to be stable.

Detectives asked that if you have information on the shooting, call Tampa police at 8132316130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1800873TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Student facing charges for shooting threat at Sarasota school, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadly school shooting in Michigan has copycat threats rolling in to school districts across the country. “We have had a few copycat threats since the incident that happened in Detroit and we had after Parkland, we had a significant number,” said Sarasota County School District Police Chief Timothy Enos. […]
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Illegal charter in Tampa Bay shut down by Coast Guard, Tampa police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard and Tampa Police Department Marine Unit put an end to an illegal charter boat carrying 13 passengers, according to a release. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg boarding team investigated the 48-foot passenger boat and found that was operating as a […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Dump truck overturned on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA (WFLA) — A dump truck flipped in a traffic incident on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon. Clean-up crews worked to clean up the area as they closed a lane to oncoming traffic. No official information has been released as to what caused the crash. Check back in for updates.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

I-4 reopened after fatal wreck closed lanes in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — All westbound lanes have been reopened on I-4 in the area of Mango Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The blockage was caused by a wreck that resulted in a fatality, although details on those involved have not been released yet. In the meanwhile, drivers are advised to seek alternate […]
SEFFNER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy