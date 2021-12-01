ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey Says Concept Album Was The Result of The Film

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey’s new release, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, became a “concept album” as a result of working on the film at the same time. She says she always wanted to do both, but the money wasn’t...

Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Says New Album Is Like Purgatory & Assures "The Dawn" Is Coming

At the beginning of October, The Weeknd took some time during his radio show, Memento Mori, to reveal that his upcoming album, The Dawn, is finished. The "In Your Eyes" singer didn't reveal when The Dawn would be released, but after more than a year of anticipation following After Hours, fans were pleased to have a concrete update from The Weeknd himself.
MUSIC
Ashley County Ledger

Halsey is 2022 recipient of NME Awards' Innovation prize

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 will see Halsey honoured with the Innovation Award. The most rock 'n' roll music awards show will be back next year, with the 'Without Me' hitmaker set to be bestowed with the prestigious accolade, which has previously been handed out to the likes of The 1975, Bring Me The Horizon and Boy Better Know.
MUSIC
Halsey
hot969boston.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops Single ‘Mercedes’, Fans Say They Want The Album

Brent Faiyaz has dropped some new music but it is not quite what fans were hoping for. The R&B crooner has released his new single “Mercedes,” a couple of months after the release of his Drake-assisted single “Wasting Time.”. For a while, there were were rumors that the Maryland native...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Korn Video Featured A Young, Undiscovered Eminem

You might say Eminem got his start in the music biz thanks to Korn. The rapper was an extra in the band's 1998 video for “Got the Life” and he managed to get his demo to Korn guitarist Munky. Munky told Loudwire.com, “There were some extras on the set of our video ‘Got the Life.’ Some kid came up to me and gave me his demo. I was really drunk and I was like (out of it). He’s like, ‘Hey, check it out, I’m a rapper.’ I’m like, ‘I’m just a guitar player.’ It turned out that kid that was on our video was Eminem. He was an extra in that video. I vaguely remember that happening.”
MUSIC
#Movies#Art#Concept Album#Nme
Popculture

Meet Halsey's Screenwriter Boyfriend, Alev Aydin

Halsey fans are still catching up on her boyfriend and the father of her child, screenwriter Alev Aydin. The pop singer introduced Aydin to her die-hard fans back in January when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Read on for a summary of everything we've learned about him since then.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Solidified Her Status as a Glossier Girl at the AMAs — Shop the Entire Beauty Look

Olivia Rodrigo is a Glossier girl. After previously wearing makeup by the millennial-pink brand to the Met Gala and MTV Video Music Awards, the 18-year-old singer again turned to Glossier for her recent appearance at the American Music Awards. Rodrigo contrasted her sequin David Koma dress with muted makeup consisting of bronzed cheeks, a classic cat eye, flicked-up eyebrows, and a brown lip.
MAKEUP
Variety

How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year. “Montero” will be forever linked with its groundbreaking visual, which finds Nas sliding into...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

King Buffalo Post “Shadows” Video From Album Film

Say hello — and Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate it — to the first full-song audio and video to be unveiled from King Buffalo‘s upcoming LP and album-film, Acheron (review here), which is out Dec. 3. There was the teaser before, but with “Shadows,” you get far more of a sense both of what the four-song record has on offer and what the vibe was like when they started playing songs in that cave, deep beneath the surface of the earth. Granted, there hasn’t been a ton to compare it to on my end in terms of going-places-and-doing-stuff, but hitting up Howes Cavern to watch King Buffalo record was the coolest thing I’ve been to this year so far. And I only add the “so far” because I’ve got another, not-KB-related studio visit planned for December and you never know what might happen on a given day or two. But the standard is high, even considering the context of 2021.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Arts
Celebrities
kpopstarz.com

Look: WINNER Mino Unveils New Album 'TO INFINITY' Concept

WINNER Mino heralded a new album concept with an intense yet humorous charm a week before his solo comeback. On November 30, YG Entertainment dropped a moving poster for "Digital Gun Man," a character that gives an idea of the atmosphere of Mino's 3rd regular album.
MUSIC
The Independent

BBC Sound Of 2022: Wet Leg, Tems, PinkPantheress and Priya Ragu make female-dominated longlist

Wet Leg, PinkPantheress, Priya Ragu, Central Cee and Tems are among the 10 artists on the BBC’s female-dominated Sound of 2022 longlist. The 10 emerging acts, whose music spans rap, rock, indie, pop, R&B and neo-soul, were picked by a panel of over 130 industry experts and fellow musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Jade Thirlwall and Elton John.Nigerian singer Tems makes the list after a triumphant year that saw her receive praise from stars including Drake, with whom she collaborated on his track “Fountains”, and Rihanna. Last week, she supported Wizkid during his record-breaking sold-out shows at the O2...
MUSIC

