More than 3 weeks before Christmas and Dua Lipa already has her Christmas present. Her song “Levitating” has become the #1 hit on Billboards Year-End Hot 100 Songs chart. She commented: “That song has been my baby for so long, and to have it out in the world, and for people’s response to be the way that it is, it’s just absolutely mind-blowing to me. I’m really, really, really grateful for it all.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO