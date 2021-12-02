SUV slams into stoop outside Copiague home, bursts into flames; 4 people injured

Police say four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Copiague on Wednesday night.

According to police, the driver of an SUV hit a vehicle in front of him on Great Neck Road near Dixon Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

That crash caused a chain reaction, involving a total of four vehicles.

In video obtained by New 12 , an SUV can be seen off the road and slammed into a cement stoop outside a home. The SUV then burst into flames.

All four drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No one inside the home was hurt.