Transform your home into a zen paradise with an aroma mist diffuser

Get ready to turn your home or office into your own personal oasis with the soothing power of aromatherapy. There are lots of chic, modern, zen solutions to stress — meditation, music , exercise, etc. — and there are some products you can have right in your home or office.

An aromatic diffuser helps you relax and a lot more. By humidifying and gently infusing essential oils into the ambient air, aromatic diffusers help to reduce stress and promote mental health keeping you calm while adding an elegant touch to any room.

This Aroma Mist Diffuser is a small, but powerful and striking tool you can use to incorporate aromatherapy into your life. This ultrasonic device humidifies air and leaves it smelling fantastic. The diffuser comes in 5 finishes that look great with any aesthetic: oak , brown , black , white , and pink . And for a limited time, you can take any of these diffusers home for only $17.99, on sale from $27 (that's a savings of 35 percent).

This diffuser is great for any home or office setup. Its compact, minimalist design won't take up too much room. It can be easily hidden in a corner leaving guests to wonder how the air smells so nice, or it's simple and beautiful design can be shown off on any desk or coffee table. The diffuser features ultrasonic technology that releases a smooth jet of steam while remaining whisper quiet and is CE-certified, ensuring premium quality construction. To use it, simply add water and your favorite essential oils to the basin, turn it on and let the diffuser gently humidify and infuse the air with healing oils.

Users love this diffuser for its beautiful, compact design and its effectiveness. "I use this in my office with some calming essential oils and it has been well received. A center of conversation and seems to help people relax. Makes the office a little less sterile in appearance. Throws a good amount of "steam" and hasn't had any hiccups," wrote one satisfied user.

Become a master of zen all while keeping your air comfortable and humidified with this Aroma Mist Diffuser . It's on sale for just $17.99 (reg. $27).

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

