TIMELINE: Testimony continues in penalty phase of Markeith Loyd trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony continued Thursday in the sentencing phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

2:55 p.m. update

Court is in recess for the day. The judge said Loyd’s cousin, Jesse McCree, will return to the stand for questioning by the state at 9 a.m. Friday.

2:30 p.m. update

The state calls Loyd’s cousin, Jesse McCree, to the stand. McCree is a pastor.

1:50 p.m. update

The state calls Orange County Sheriff’s Office Det. Greg McQuitter to the stand.

1:20 p.m. update

Court is back in session following a lunch recess. The defense calls Eric Dorsey to the stand. Doresy said he’s known Loyd for over 30 years and is his best friend.

READ: Who is Markeith Loyd?

11:40 a.m. update

The state calls Odell Jones, a childhood friend of Markeith Loyd, to the stand. The pair played football together at the Boys & Girls Club.

10:20 a.m. update

The defense has resumed calling witnesses in the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s murder trial.

READ: Who was Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton?

ORIGINAL STORY

In this case, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd was convicted of killing Clayton last month.

Defense attorneys spent much of Wednesday questioning Loyd’s sisters about his childhood and how he was willing to break the law to provide for his family as a child.

Channel 9 will livestream the penalty phase on its website. Click here to watch it when it begins.