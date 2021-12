Grand Ole Opry member, country music artist, and Brentwood resident, Stonewall Jackson passed away on Saturday, December 4 after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. Jackson was born in Tabor City, North Carolina on November 6, 1932. Jackson joined the Grand Ole Opry on November 3, 1956,...

