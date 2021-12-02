ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

By MANDEL NGAN, Sebastian Smith
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
US President Joe Biden is announcing a raft of measures to fight Covid-19 /AFP

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts.

Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater.

Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide.

Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.

"It's a plan that I think should unite us," Biden said, speaking from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in a Washington suburb.

"I know Covid-19 has been very divisive. In this country, it's become a political issue.... A sad, sad commentary. It shouldn't be, but it has been."

The actions include the requirement that all inbound international travelers be tested within one day of flying.

This will apply to all travelers, both US and foreign, regardless of vaccination status, the official said.

For domestic travelers, Biden will announce he is extending a mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transport through mid-March.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters testing and vaccine requirements could eventually be added to domestic flights too. "Nothing is off the table," she said.

The barrage of measures is partly meant to reassure Americans that Biden is doing everything possible to prevent the pandemic from derailing the impressive US economic recovery -- and the winter holidays.

Biden and his aides have repeatedly stressed in recent days that there will be no return to mass shutdowns.

But the White House also faces the challenge that many Americans are not receptive to Biden's appeals for collective action.

Despite ever-more creative attempts to encourage people to get their shots, about 40 percent of the country has yet to be fully vaccinated.

About 110 million people who are eligible to get booster shots have still not taken the opportunity.

- Nationwide campaign -

Officials said a surge in outreach on vaccines and booster shots will be launched, with a nationwide campaign targeting recipients of Medicare public health care. The government will team up with the AARP, a large lobbying group representing people aged 50 and over.

At the other end of the age scale, the Biden administration will try to ensure that schools do not return to mass lockdowns.

"We're expanding our efforts to vaccinate children, ages five and up," said Biden. For any parent worried about the Omicron variant or the Delta variant, get your child vaccinated at one of the 35,000 locations in the country."

In another bolstering of existing policies, the White House will encourage the use of home testing kits by announcing that health insurance must cover 100 percent of the cost.

For those without health insurance, there will be an increase in the availability of free kits.

The kits currently sell for around $25, as opposed to being available either for free or at nominal costs among peer nations in Europe.

Meanwhile the White House stressed that the administration's restrictions on travelers from eight southern African countries over growing Omicron fears was not a "punishment" to those nations but a safety measure.

"We of course are in close touch at a diplomatic level with leaders in these countries about the steps we're taking," Psaki said, refering to the ban imposed last week on US arrivals from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa.

"It's not meant to be a punishment," she added. "It is steps recommended by our public health officials and medical experts in order to delay the spread of a variant."

#Covid 19#Omicron#White House#Americans#Us
Boston Herald

Editorial: Biden bumbles Rittenhouse case

The jury has spoken and we’re still waiting for President Biden to apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting the teen was a white supremacist. “Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse,” U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted after Friday’s not guilty verdicts across the board. Biden, looking to score...
U.S. POLITICS
KXL

Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last

Five years ago, Donald Trump warned that Americans would win so much, we’d get tired of winning. And win, we did. Self-sufficient for energy. Foreign jobs coming home. The lowest unemployment in American history for every demographic including black and Hispanic workers. Tough measures on China and Iran and Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
