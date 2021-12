The holidays came early for me this year, because I was gifted with a revelation: The only things I’m adding to my list are items I truly need, will use, or know will absolutely add value to my life. That’s the criteria. No crazy splurges, no nice-to-haves-but-will-probably-never-touch, no shiny 40-piece lipstick vaults that will only collect dust in a corner of my bedroom. Practical presents don’t have to be boring, though. There are impossibly luxe ones out there, and they’re all right here. Browse my picks, then shop them for every beauty lover in your life. I have a hunch you’ll find something perfect, because remember, the best kinds of presents are the ones people will actually use.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO