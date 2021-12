New York State Police are identifying the victims of a fatal domestic incident in the Schenectady County hamlet of Duanesburg earlier this week. Two of the victims have died. They are 37-year-old Alexandria Bustamente Gomez. She passed away shortly after she arrived at Albany Medical Center as a result of her injuries. Her son, five-year-old Jacob Patino, died at the scene. Anthony Patino, age 2, was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

