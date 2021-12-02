ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F09xH_0dC1T4Go00

Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections.

Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal and state leaders, as the nation again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. She said the steps were necessary to address concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with patients suffering from COVID-19 infections, which are much more likely to be serious in people who have not been vaccinated.

“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measures an “act of national solidarity.”

She said officials also agreed on a nationwide requirement to wear masks, new limits on private meetings and a goal of 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year — an effort that will be boosted by allowing dentists and pharmacists to administer the shots.

Merkel said authorities plan to require staff in hospitals and nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she backed the even more contentious idea of imposing a general vaccine mandate. She said parliament would debate the proposal with input from the country's national ethics committee. The mandate could take effect as early as February.

“In light of this situation, I really think it's necessary to pass such a mandate,” Merkel said, adding that she would have voted for it if she were still a lawmaker.

Just months ago, Merkel suggested that a vaccine mandate would not be effective, but she did not rule out the possibility.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the government's minimum goal of 75%.

Austria, which recently imposed even stricter measures on unvaccinated people as part of a 20-day lockdown, also plans to have a vaccine mandate by February.

In Germany, unvaccinated people will still be able to meet in private settings, but only in very limited numbers. A household with an unvaccinated person over 14 can meet with only two people from another household; the limit does not apply when everyone is vaccinated.

There have been large protests against pandemic measures in the past in Germany, and the proposed vaccine mandate is likely to be opposed by some, though opinion polls show most Germans are in favor.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, has also backed a general vaccine mandate, but he favors letting lawmakers vote on the issue according to their personal conscience rather than party lines.

“If we had a higher vaccination rate, we wouldn’t be discussing this now,” he said.

The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that the country's medical services could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

The discussion over new measures has been complicated by Germany's political structure, which leaves the 16 states responsible for many regulations, and the ongoing transition between the old and new governments at the federal level.

Scholz, whose Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's center-right Union bloc in September, defended the latest steps as a political compromise.

“We are reacting to the current situation with very far-reaching, very drastic but precise measures,” he told reporters. “Decisive action is being taken here and, what is particularly important to me, by mutual agreement.”

To reduce the pressure on hospitals, the sale of fireworks traditionally set off during New Year's in Germany will be banned. Each year, hospitals treat hundreds of people with serious injuries because of mishandled fireworks.

The new measures — which are considered a nationwide minimum — will take effect once the 16 states incorporate them into existing rules, likely in the coming days.

Merkel, who took part in what is likely to be her last news conference as chancellor, made clear her displeasure about leaving office at a time when Germany has an infection rate of almost 440 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“If we had an average incidence of 130, like Italy, or 150, then I'd feel much better about it,” she said. “I want to say this quite clearly.”

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections. The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.At least 68.9% of Germans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, short of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
The Associated Press

Merkel: Virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend. Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying “Medical Freedom Now!” and waving Dutch flags. A...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Berlin#Italy
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Germany tightens rules that target the unvaccinated and mulls vaccine mandate amid covid spike

BERLIN — With coronavirus cases surging and Germany having identified several instances of the new omicron variant, the government is using added measures to target the unvaccinated — and debating whether vaccinations should become mandatory. Under rules announced Thursday, gatherings are limited to “one household” plus two other people, if...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Austria Extends Its Full COVID Lockdown

Austria is one of the European countries reporting high numbers of COVID infections every day. The old continent has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and the nations are imposing restrictions and vaccinations as measures that the leaders hope to stop the spread of the virus. Austria even reimposed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Long reigns often leave long shadows’: Europeans on Angela Merkel

After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is stepping down on Thursday as chancellor of Germany. The former UK prime minister Tony Blair said she had “often defined modern Germany” and Romano Prodi, Italian prime minister between 2006 and 2008, said a new European strategy and the next-generation EU would be part of the “great legacy” she leaves.
EUROPE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Germany's leaders back a vaccine mandate for all, tough restrictions for unvaccinated people

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's leaders back a vaccine mandate for all, tough restrictions for unvaccinated people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Germany. Western Europe. Europe. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: Candy Cane Lane...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

Germany announces nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

(CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

466K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy