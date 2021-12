SIRENS: Choking In Boca, Suicide Attempt At Target, Trauma At A Country Club

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A sad event at the Target in Boynton Beach as someone attempted to fatally harm themselves required an emergency response from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, so did someone choking in The Shores at Boca Raton, and a traumatic injury at Wycliffe Country Club in Delray.

Sirens is our daily look at a selection of emergency dispatches for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. We do not know the outcome the emergency calls unless one becomes a separate news event.

SELECTION OF PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE CALLS FOR DECEMBER 1, 2021

1:27 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Cain and Yamato Roa

d, Boca Raton.

2:00 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Delray Racquet Club, Building 5, Delray Beach.

4:30 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Promenade At Boca Pointe, Boca Raton.

6:54 AM — ABDOMINAL PAIN — Bridgewood At Boca West, Boca Raton.

7:16 AM — CARDIAC ARREST — Oak Hill Lane in “Boca Delray” Community.

7:53 AM — SICK PERSON — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

9:09 AM — FIRE ALARM — Polo Club, Boca Raton.

9:32 AM — HEMORRHAGE — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

9:52 AM — SUICIDE ATTEMPT — Banyan Lakes of Boca Raton.

10:01 AM — RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE — SW 20th Court, Delray Beach.

10:26 AM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

10:45 AM — HEMORRHAGE — DelAire Country Club, Delray Beach.

10:56 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — 13622 South Jog Road.

11:44 AM — CHEST PAIN — Palomar at Boca Pointe.

11:53 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

11:57 AM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Wycliffe Country Club.

12:28 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Lyons Road and SW 18th Street, Boca Raton.

12:53 PM — FIRE ALARM — Village Academy of the Arts, Delray Beach.

1:35 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Canyon Lakes, Boynton Beach.

2:50 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Symphony at Delray Beach.

2:55 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

3:36 PM — CHOKING — The Shores At Boca Raton.

3:51 PM — TRAFFIC ACCIDENT PEDESTRIAN — SW 2nd Avenue and SW 2nd Avenue.

5:32 PM — SUICIDE ATTEMPT — Target, Boynton Beach Blvd. and Hagen Ranch Road.

6:00 PM — TRAFFIC ACCIDENT PEDESTRIAN — Palmetto Park Road and South State Road 7.

6:37 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Sandalfoot Blvd. and SR 7, Boca Raton.

7:07 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Woods Country Club.

9:04 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — High Point of Delray.

