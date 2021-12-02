ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rockland vs. Abington Super Bowl is a dream come true for the towns

By Chris McDaniel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Most kids who love sports grow up playing in their backyards, pretending to play for the local professional sports team.

But when you’re from Abington or Rockland, that fantasy is a little different.

When the Rockland and Abington High football teams face off in the Division 6 state final at Gillette Stadium, it will be a dream come true.

"It’s everything you wish for really,” said Rockland senior Brett Armstrong. “To play your rival in Gillette Stadium with everyone watching from the towns, I’m sure that stadium going to be packed. It’s crazy how it all unfolded.”

More: A WIN FOR A LEGEND: Without Kelliher on sidelines, Abington grinds way to semifinal win

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defense, once again, the staple for Rockland's success

“It’s absolutely one of the best things ever,” said Abington coach Jim Kelliher. “Every time we play, it’s exciting. We’ve had some battles. We’ve had some times when neither one of us liked each other. It’s been that, but at the same time, it’s just always so nice to say that we have Rockland right beside us and we’re playing them now for the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get any better than that, it really, truly doesn’t. No matter what happens, I’m going to be excited.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUkDi_0dC1ScFc00

It became apparent very early in the season that this meeting was a possibility. When the teams met on Oct. 8, both came in with undefeated records. Rockland’s defense posted a stellar performance in that one to walk away with a 17-7 win to spoil Kelliher’s 500th game on the sideline. The Green Wave hasn’t lost since.

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rockland spoils Jim Kelliher's 500th game at Abington

You've always been so generous: How to contribute to The Patriot Ledger’s Lend a Hand fund

“We’re coming in hot,” said Abington senior Drew Donovan. “We’re ready. That's the only loss of the season and we want our revenge. That’s it.”

“I would just feel complete, I would feel satisfied with this year because we’ve beat all the teams and Rockland’s left,” said Abington senior Tommy Fanara. “This is it. There’s one left, and it’s them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvrlU_0dC1ScFc00

At the time, it seemed impossible to imagine a bigger game in the rivalry. A milestone for a coaching legend, two undefeated teams and major league title implications were all on the line. That game now pales in comparison to Friday’s Super Bowl.

“It’s your dream,” said Rockland junior Austin Clarke. “It really is anyone small town kid's football dream. If you like sports, this is what you want: the biggest stage that you can be at a high school level from where you are, playing the biggest rival with your high school.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6j4z_0dC1ScFc00

The neighboring communities are similar. All of Rockland’s eight assistant coaches are graduates from the program (Chuck MacDonald, Fred Damon, Mike Doyle, Peter Harrison, Wayne Leander, Tom McSweeney, Matt Dunn, Matt Anzalone).

Almost all of the coaches on the Abington staff are former Green Waves. Ed Reilly, Dave Lyons, Mbela Kabongo, Kalonji Kabongo, Keith Faxon and Tim O'Brien are all former Green Wavers. Jim Daly and Scott Pifer are the only two coaches in the game not to graduate from the school they're coaching.

More: Records and pick-sixes: Vote for the High School Football Defensive/ST Player of the Week

More: South Shore stars: The top 50 area high school football players in the MIAA Super Bowls

For Liquori, he once starred at running back in the 1990s. In his fourth season as coach, he’s helped lead Rockland back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2000.

“To be able to be the person that brings us back to this one, and hopefully things work out well and we’re the one to bring the bigger trophy back on Friday," said Liquori.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxEZQ_0dC1ScFc00

After the game, look for plenty of love in the post-game handshake. The towns share a legion baseball team in the summer and these matchups are just the first two of many to come during the winter and spring. But it wouldn’t be a Rockland-Abington game without some punishing hits between the whistles.

“After the game, we can shake hands,” said Rockland junior Leary Costa, “do all that and hug and everything, but during the game we’re silent, straight-faced, we’re serious and we’re there to play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfUoY_0dC1ScFc00

Bragging rights is plenty reason for these two teams to leave everything on the field whenever they meet, but add in a state championship on the line, which wasn’t even a possibility until the new statewide tournament format was adopted this year, and this will be the biggest game in the rivalry’s history.

More: Picking the winners of all eight MIAA high school football state championships

More: Thanksgiving legends: Vote for the High School Offensive Player of the Week

“It would probably be the best feeling we’ll feel in our lives,” said Abington senior quarterback Eddie Reilly. “I mean, what a great way to go out as seniors. I think there’s 15 seniors in the class, and there’s nothing more that we want to do than go out as champions.”

“My family grew up in Rockland their whole lives,” said Armstrong. “It’s small community, so to be from Rockland, it’s all about football.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rockland vs. Abington Super Bowl is a dream come true for the towns

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
Rockland, MA
Football
Rockland, MA
Education
Abington, MA
Football
Abington, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Abington, MA
Education
City
Abington, MA
Rockland, MA
Sports
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Super Bowls#American Football#The Green Wave#Sati
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

70
Followers
60
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy