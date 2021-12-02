ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Hayes: Nick Sirianni abandoned the run, asked Jalen Hurts to win it, cost the Eagles their best playoff shot

By MARCUS HAYES
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Don’t blame the quarterback’s three interceptions. Don’t blame the receiver’s two drops. Jalen Hurts and Jalen Reagor did their level best. Blame the rookie head coach. Nick Sirianni just had to show us all that he didn’t need a running game. Run the ball? That’s for Neanderthals....

