Marcus Hayes: Nick Sirianni abandoned the run, asked Jalen Hurts to win it, cost the Eagles their best playoff shot

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The best thing for this offense has been to take the ball out of the air, without actually taking it out of Hurts’ hands. Philadelphia has been on a 3-1 surge since the philosophical change, topped off with a dominant 40-point outing against the New Orleans Saints and their strong defense. In those four games, head coach Nick Sirianni has called for more zone-read runs than anyone in the NFL, and it’s quickly become the best play on his call sheet. [...] In almost any other case, I’d relish an opportunity to slam an offense leaning into a gimmick so heavily. The Eagles are building their entire offense out of a spread running attack you won’t often see at the college level anymore. What do you say when it works this well, though? You follow your grandmother’s sage wisdom: say something nice, or say nothing at all.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO