ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Gang sets a record: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ becomes the longest-running live-action sitcom ever

By RODRIGO TORREJÓN
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — With the premiere of its 15th season Wednesday on FXX, "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia" became the longest-running live action comedy series ever. The sitcom beats out classic series "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," which ran for 14 seasons from 1952 to 1966. The sitcom —...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, La Brea Season Finale

Sorry, Fourth of July — Thanksgiving is the most American of all holidays. We gorge ourselves on carbs and protein, stumble and spill wine, argue about things that matter, argue harder about things that don't matter, and watch as much TV as we can while we wallow in food comas. That last bit is the easiest part thanks to the cornucopia of television options over Thanksgiving break, including the return of HBO Max's Gossip Girl, the final season of Netflix's F Is for Family, and a new season of HBO's How to With John Wilson. Hopefully all the TV digests better than those mashed potatoes do in time for the following week, which features more gorge-able shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and PEN15. Now that's something to be thankful for.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

The 15 Worst Things the Always Sunny Gang Has Ever Done

Tonight marks the the debut of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15, and we can expect even more darkly comedic hijinks, shouting matches, and, perhaps, schemes and deeds that go a bit too far. The Gang is no stranger to the latter, so to mark 15 seasons of chaos, I am here to look back on 15 instances of them at some of their absolute worst.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Collider

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Cricket Actor David Hornsby Nearly Played Mac

Hot on the heels of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's landmark 15th season, the latest episode of The Always Sunny Podcast revealed that David Hornsby, who plays the downtrodden and emaciated Rickety Cricket, nearly played Mac, who was originally going to be named Rob. This is of course the character that Rob McElhenney has made iconic for the program's entire run (probably where the name Rob would have come from). The news was elaborated upon by McElhenney and podcast co-hosts and Always Sunny co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, with the podcast episode in question reflecting back on the season one episode, Charlie Has Cancer.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16? Has the FXX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Glenn Howerton
Polygon

Always Sunny’s movie parodies are also The Gang’s ultimate delusions

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, almost nothing good ever happens to “The Gang” (the self-created name for the alcoholic, cruel, socially inept, and borderline sociopathic group of five friends who run a grotesque Philly dive bar). So when two members — Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) — are inexplicably wined and dined by a pair of wealthy, attractive siblings in “Charlie and Dee Find Love,” the group is wary. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is particularly suspect of this budding romance, until he finally places it in a trope that aligns with their selfish, miserable ideals. “This is … Dangerous Liaisons,” Dennis bitterly concludes as he spies on the date. When Mac (Rob McElhenney) is unable to follow, Dennis spits out a litany of films with the same plot of sadistic manipulation by wealthy people for sport, that are seemingly just off the top of his head: “Cruel Intentions? She’s All That? Can’t Buy Me Love?”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

What It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's True Goal Is With Its Comedy, According To Glenn Howerton

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wasted no time in defining its signature sense of humor when Season 1 premiered over a decade ago. The hit sitcom’s unapologetically awful protagonists (arguably the villains of their own show) made millions of fans bust a gut with their absurd antics. However, despite the Gang’s apparent moral vacuity, the actual point of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t to promote their ideology - at least, not according to co-creator and star Glenn Howerton.
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has an "uncharacteristically wobbly start" to its record-breaking 15th season

The FXX comedy officially surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom with its Season 15 premiere last night. But while it was great to see the Gang back together after a two-year hiatus, the season premiere "hardly feels like the gracefully filthy reentry into the It’s Always Sunny world fans might have been anticipating," says Dennis Perkins. "Instead, the Gang’s anthology of off-years shenanigans feels rushed and a little obvious, each story in the episode’s three-part structure leaning heavily into the events surrounding a single joke, and leaving precious little time for nuance. And, yes, I said 'nuance.' Sunny’s broadest comedy outrages are couched in character, and how the Gang’s uniformly yet uniquely awfulnesses coalesce into that episode’s plot. Here, we get frustratingly fleeting glimpses of just how a quintet of Philadelphia’s least responsible businesspeople spent their sketchily acquired COVID stimulus loans in three separate tales, all presided over by an understandably aghast government inspector." ALSO: Season 15 is starting to push these characters down paths we’ve been expecting for years.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang#Fxx#Paddy S Pub#Irish
phillyvoice.com

Glenn Howerton shares moment he realized 'It's Always Sunny' was so popular

The Gang finally made its long-awaited return Wednesday night when the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" debuted on FXX, cementing it as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. During an appearance Thursday night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Glenn Howerton said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Primetimer

Rob McElhenney: Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revisited our past use of blackface

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Addresses Blackface Controversy In ‘Lethal Weapon 7’ Season 15 Episode

FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is revisiting a past controversy in its current fifteenth season. In 2020, Netflix pulled an episode of the long-running comedy titled Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth, which included an interpretation of Lethal Weapon 5. In the episode, show creator and cast member Rob McElhenny plays Danny Glover’s character, Murtaugh, and uses blackface. A later episode offers Lethal Weapon 6, which also uses blackface. But times change, and what was once deemed funny now is viewed differently in 2021. McElhenney acknowleged that the show sometimes goes too far in remarks at an FX Network press conference. “I find that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sacramento Bee

Almost 500 people dead: Philadelphia is about to set a grim record for homicides

PHILADELPHIA — Nearly 500 people have been killed in Philadelphia in 2021, putting the city on pace to surpass the record for annual homicides in the coming days. Driven largely by skyrocketing rates of gun violence, the number of killings this year will be the highest since at least 1960, which is as far back as the Police Department said it kept statistics on homicides.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy