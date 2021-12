Well Minnesota Twins fans, it happened. Byron Buxton signed a seven year, $100 million extension, keeping him in Minnesota through 2028:. Fans have been begging for the extension and fearing a trade that would ship away the team’s franchise player for prospects and players that wouldn’t come close to his talent. Byron Buxton openly stated that he wanted to remain with the franchise and owner Jim Pohlad didn’t want to lose him.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO