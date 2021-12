Carlos Santana successfully underwent a heart procedure last week, forcing the cancellation of several Las Vegas shows planned for December. In a video message Santana said: “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest.” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, confirmed that Santana underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure” and said in a statement: “Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

