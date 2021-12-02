ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters announce 2022 North American tour dates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters announced a leg of North American tour dates for 2022, including concerts at stadiums and amphitheaters in May, July and August. The band will kick off the tour at The Pavilion At Star Lake in...

Stereogum

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Then Cancel Minneapolis Show Due To Venue Refusing COVID Safety Requirements

Earlier today, Foo Fighters announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates kicking off in May and running through August. Soon after the announcement, however, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers posted an update regarding their Minneapolis date, writing that they would not be performing at the currently booked venue due to “Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Foo Fighters Bringing 2022 Tour To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Foo Fighters are bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh next year. The Rock Hall of Famers will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake on May 14. Pittsburgh is the first stop on the North American tour, which kicks off in May and ends in August with two shows in Los Angeles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Laredo Morning Times

Foo Fighters Plot 2022 Stadium Tour

UPDATE (11/30): Hours after announcing their 2022 tour dates, the Foo Fighters have axed one date in Minneapolis due to a dispute with the venue over its Covid-19 vaccine requirements. The show was set to take place Aug. 3 at the Huntington Bank Stadium, which is home to the University of Minnesota football team. In a statement posted on Twitter, Foo Fighters said, “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health of everyone working and attending the show.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Foo Fighters announce tour, abruptly pull show after venue rejects band covid protocols

Foo Fighters have announced a North American tour. The new dates will kick off The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, on May 14. After visiting Europe for previously announced shows in June and July, the North American dates will resume on July 17 at New York Citi Field, before finishing with two shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles the following month. New dates highlighted below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Trentonian

Rock Music Menu: Foo Fighters kicking off North American tour near Pittsburgh, come to Philadelphia in July

Newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters are going to be giving the people a lot more of what they want in 2022, as the band has confirmed 17 evenings of live madness to take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals across North America during May, July and August of next year. Two of those shows, including the run’s kick off, take place in Pennsylvania.
MUSIC
MUSIC

