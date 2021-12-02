Foo Fighters announce 2022 North American tour dates

Making any kind of list that judges albums is inevitably flawed. It is my perspective, I know there are records I missed, literally didn’t even get a chance to hear, and of course the subjectivity of it, what we are feeling at a particular time when we heard or experienced an album. So my list, though highly awesome and exhaustive of the best of the best, is by no means the end all, be all of metal that came out this year. Just know that I have scoured the depths of the metal spectrum, listened to some really, really bad stuff and found what I like the most from 2021, no bullsh*t explanations why this or that, just the list and some vids. I hope you enjoy and add your favorites in the comments!

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO