Square Rebrands to Block, Expands Focus on Blockchain Industry

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest major company to change its name is payments platform Square which has announced it is to be known as Block from now on. On Dec. 2, Square announced that it is changing the company name so it can give the “full Square brand” to its Seller business. The Seller...

