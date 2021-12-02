ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar Stable as Traders Digest Omicron News; Rand, Aussie Dollar Hit

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The dollar traded largely unchanged Thursday, with the safe haven Japanese yen more in demand as worries over the omicron Covid variant mounted, weighing on the South African rand and the Australian dollar. At 2:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 Sources Of Dynamism Plus U.S. CPI To Move Markets In Upcoming Trading Week

At the risk of over-simplifying, there seem to be three sources of dynamism in the investment climate: COVID, the Federal Reserve, and market positioning. The last of these is often not given its due in narratives in the press and market commentary, so let's begin there. The anthropologist Clifford Gertz...
MARKETS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility To Remain

The past week has been dominated by Omicron news as we all try to piece together the limited information we have and determine what it all means for the coming months. So much is still unknown and so the volatility and seesaw action we’ve seen this week may continue until we get a better idea of the threat posed by the new variant.
MARKETS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility Could Fuel Wild Swings Between Risk-On And Safer Havens

Expectations increase that investors will reposition portfolios to once again reflect Reflation Trade. US small cap index now undervalued while NASDAQ 100 looks to have completed a bearish pattern. Volatility will continue to drive risk assets. The current market narrative anticipates value stocks will outperform growth shares in upcoming trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
investing.com

Antipodeans battle to stem Omicron slide; cryptos lick weekend wounds

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Riskier currencies fought for a foothold on Monday against a dollar, buoyed by uncertainty around the Omicron variant and the expectation of more hot U.S. inflation data putting upward pressure on interest rates. Cryptocurrencies nursed big losses from a wild weekend that at one stage crushed bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Caution Reigns Over Omicron

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, as uncertainties about the omicron COVID-19 variant continue and investors await U.S. inflation data later in the week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67% by 9:19 PM ET (2:19 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.14%. In Australia, the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rand#Omicron#Ing#Australian Dollar#Investing Com#Japanese#Covid#Eur Usd#Usd Jpy#Usd Zar#Unsized#Gsk#Sotrovimab
Metro International

Dollar gains as Fed hawks circle before jobs report; Aussie slumps

(Reuters) – The dollar leapt against its more risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand counterparts on Friday, ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, even as Omicron uncertainties cloud the outlook. Fed officials speaking on Thursday joined Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP. Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Unfazed By Omicron, Looks Ahead To NFP

Health experts around the world are worried about Omicron, but investors are not – at least that’s what the 2% rally in stocks and rebound in the U.S. dollar suggests. Everyone knew that the first cases of Omicron showing up in the U.S. was only a matter of time. And having lived through the original strain along with three variants this year – Iota, Alpha and Delta – investors don’t see Omicron derailing the global recovery. There’s no doubt that consumer spending and growth will slow, especially if more countries announce restrictions. But vaccination rates are high and politicians in the U.S. have little appetite for lockdowns. It may be weeks before we know just how bad Omicron is (or is not). And until the danger becomes clear, investors will focus on the certainties, which are the U.S. market is strong and the Federal Reserve is worried about inflation and ready to reduce stimulus at a faster pace in response.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar gains, shares rise as Omicron fears subside

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A gauge of global equities surged on Thursday as Wall Street rallied on hopes the Omicron COVID-19 variant will prove mild and will not halt a strongly recovering U.S. economy, while the dollar edged higher in choppy trading as risk appetite improved. The number of Americans...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
stockxpo.com

Whether Omicron Wreaks Havoc or Not, the U.S. Dollar Is a Buy

Nothing is certain when it comes to how the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will affect economic growth, inflation and interest rates. Nothing, perhaps, except the value of the greenback. On Thursday, U.S. officials said they would toughen testing for international visitors. A day before, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Euro dollar volatility surges on Omicron, bets on Fed

London (Reuters) – The dollar edged up on Wednesday as euro-dollar volatility hit the highest level of the year in response to worries about the Omicron variant, while the dollar found support in renewed expectations for interest rates hikes. The dollar index rose 0.03% to 95.997 at 0920 GMT, after...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Failed to Rally on Hawkish Powell, Aussie Rebounds after GDP

Dollar attempted for a rally overnight after hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but momentum quickly faded. Instead, the greenback was dragged down by extended weakness in benchmark treasury yields. Overall market sentiment is stable in Asian session, helping commodity currencies rebound. Aussie is additionally lifted by better than expected GDP data. But then, any news regarding Omicron could trigger volatility again.
MARKETS
investing.com

Australian dollar OMICRON whipping boy

DXY was roughly flat last night though all over the place in the process:. Australian dollar likewise though rising risk-off is obvious in the yen cross:. As the Treasury curve pancaking really gets moving:. Which stocks did not like much:. Westpac with the wrap:. Event Wrap. The second day of...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors

(Reuters) – The safe-haven yen hovered near a seven-week high on Thursday while the rand and riskier currencies languished as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa and continued to spread globally. Early indications suggesting Omicron may be markedly more contagious than previous variants...
CURRENCIES
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices sink again as traders use Omicron as an excuse to hit 'sell'

(Reuters) -Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, as an early rally fizzled and selling intensified on worries the Omicron variant of coronavirus could cut oil demand as global supply builds. Late in the session, oil prices dropped into negative territory after U.S. officials said the Omicron variant - believed...
FREEPORT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy