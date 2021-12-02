Dollar Stable as Traders Digest Omicron News; Rand, Aussie Dollar Hit

Health experts around the world are worried about Omicron, but investors are not – at least that’s what the 2% rally in stocks and rebound in the U.S. dollar suggests. Everyone knew that the first cases of Omicron showing up in the U.S. was only a matter of time. And having lived through the original strain along with three variants this year – Iota, Alpha and Delta – investors don’t see Omicron derailing the global recovery. There’s no doubt that consumer spending and growth will slow, especially if more countries announce restrictions. But vaccination rates are high and politicians in the U.S. have little appetite for lockdowns. It may be weeks before we know just how bad Omicron is (or is not). And until the danger becomes clear, investors will focus on the certainties, which are the U.S. market is strong and the Federal Reserve is worried about inflation and ready to reduce stimulus at a faster pace in response.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO