Analysis: Iran ups nuclear ante as Vienna deal talks resume

By JON GAMBRELL
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- After a monthslong hiatus, Iran has returned to negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving its cratered nuclear deal with world powers. But Tehran isn't slowing down the advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks crucial to cooling years of tensions boiling in...

AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yossi Cohen
BBC

Biden and Putin to talk amid Ukraine invasion fears

US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin will speak via video call on Tuesday, the White House says, amid mounting tensions over Ukraine. It comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US had evidence that Russia had made plans for a "large scale" attack on Ukraine. But...
POTUS
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world. The United States and...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Iran Abandoned Any Compromises in Latest Nuclear Talks - U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Tehran's stance during the first such talks in...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

China and Russia Potential Alliance With Iran Could Form Triumvirate; West Needs Tehran To Heel or Face Jeopardy

Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
POLITICS
Fox News

Time to end diplomacy with Iran and admit Trump was right

There is only one course of action after the disastrous resumption of nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna this week and the sharp increase in Iran’s belligerence: end the talks and resume the Trump administration’s policy of harsh sanctions and isolating Iran. On Monday, world powers met in Vienna for...
POTUS
Foreign Policy

Iran’s New Asia-Focused Foreign Policy Is a Fantasy

Since taking office, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials in President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration have repeatedly floated their new “balanced foreign policy” approach that prioritizes developing closer ties with neighbors and bolstering alliances with Asian countries. Shortly after his confirmation as the nation’s top diplomat in August,...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks break, Europe, U.S. dismayed by Iranian stance

VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal broke off until next week as European officials voiced dismay on Friday at sweeping demands by Iran's new, hardline government. The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran's...
WORLD
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a...
WORLD
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Daily Herald

