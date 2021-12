JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is yet another compelling installment, this time featuring Jotaro Kujo’s daughter Jolyne Cujoh. There’s a lot happening here! Which means many reasons for folks to get invested. But one of the biggest ones is the relationships that develop between Jolyne and the rest of the cast. Even in the brief number of episodes available so far, these interactions help define her as a person and propel the story forward. After all, things are happening in a prison and in high-stakes settings. It means we don’t get the slice-of-life opportunities to get to know people. The interactions between others establish her identity.

