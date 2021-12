‘Lost in Space’ follows the adventures of the intrepid Robinson family through space as they overcome hurdles and try to find their way back to the human colony. Season 3 brings the convoluted sci-fi narrative to an explosive close, pitting the elite Alien Robots against the main human colony in Alpha Centauri. At the helm of the invading forces is SAR, who has followed Will across galaxies, and now attempts to wipe out humanity. So, where did SAR come from? And does it survive at the end of ‘Lost in Space’? Let’s take a look. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO