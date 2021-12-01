ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Was Lost in Space Season 4 Cancelled?

By Dhruv Trivedi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Lost in Space’ is a sci-fi series set in a future where humans are forced to leave Earth and seek a new home on the neighboring Alpha Centauri planetary system. The story centers around the intrepid Robinson family, who get lost in space and must face a variety of increasingly complex...

New Scientist

Don't miss: The Robinson family's last stand in Lost in Space

The Arts of the Microbial World powered Japan’s post-war rise, says science historian Victoria Lee, as traditional brewing and laboratory science combined to bring us everything from MSG to statins. Watch. Lost in Space enters its third and final season from 1 December on Netflix. Maxwell Jenkins plays Will Robinson,...
The Press

‘Lost in Space’s Final Season Will Answer All of Your Lingering Questions

The Robinson family rockets into the third and final season of Netflix‘s Lost in Space, which finds them in a difficult spot: apart. The action on this adaptation of the 1960s CBS series picks up a year after the Robots’ attack on the ship Resolute at the end of Season 2. Now, siblings Penny (Mina Sundwall), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Will (Maxwell Jenkins) are trapped on a mysterious planet after escaping the ship.
Space.com

Will Robinson from Netflix's 'Lost in Space' wants to go to space — for real

Will Robinson is ready to go to space. Maxwell Jenkins, the young actor who has played the character Will Robinson in the Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space" since it premiered in 2018, is fascinated by real-life spaceflight. In an interview with Space.com ahead of the show's third and final season, which drops Dec. 1, Jenkins revealed his love for science and his desire to fly to space one day.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Maxwell Jenkins and Mina Sundwall On What They Will Miss the Most from “Lost in Space”

The third and final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is upon us and it’s a bit bittersweet. This third season is as fun, thrilling, and heartfelt like the first two seasons. I spent some time with Maxwell Jenkins aka Will Robinson and Mina Sundwall aka Penny Robinson to talk about how their characters evolved, the themes of the series, and what they would miss the most from working on “Lost in Space.”
digitalspy.com

Why Netflix's The Order was cancelled – and the chances of a season 3

The Order spoilers ahead. Bad news, Netflix fans – after a lot of backing and forthing, The Order has been officially cancelled. Its fate was left in the balance at the end of season two, but after keeping fans – as well as the cast and crew – hanging, the show has now been shelved.
GeekTyrant

LOST IN SPACE: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION Coming December 14

Lost in Space: The Ultimate Collection is a special graphic novel omnibus that brings together six previously released stories featuring the Robinsons, Robot, Doctor Smith and Don West with two all-new, untold adventures in one complete book. The official comic book expansion, featuring stories by Richard Dinnick (Doctor Who) and...
celebritypage.com

Mina Sundwall Chats 'Lost In Space' Series Finale

After three exciting seasons, Lost In Space is coming to an end. Actress Mina Sundwall shared her feelings on the series finale with Arthur Kade. "I'm very pleased with the way that it ends. It ends in a way that I like," Sundwall said. Sundwall doesn't only appear in the...
Polygon

Lost in Space doesn’t deserve to be lost in Netflix’s catalog

When it debuted in 2018, the rebooted Lost in Space series was (according to Netflix’s self-reporting) watched by 6.3 million Netflix subscribers in its first 72 hours, one of strongest debuts on the platform that year. Since then, streaming services have hosted an unprecedented boom in big-budget space sci-fi television. The Expanse found an audience on Amazon Prime, Disney Plus launched The Mandalorian, CBS/Paramount Plus expanded from one new Star Trek series to four (going on five) — there’s more than any fan of the genre can keep track of, let alone watch. This goes double for series that debut on Netflix, whose “all at once” season drops mean that anything short of a smash hit completely disappears off the cultural radar in a matter of days. In an arena this crowded, Lost in Space seems to have gotten, well, lost.
thecinemaholic.com

When Will Maid Season 2 Release?

Based on Stephanie Land’s ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,’ Netflix’s ‘Maid’ follows the life of Alex, who leaves her abusive boyfriend to set up a new life with her daughter Maddy. Upon finding a job at Value Maids, Alex starts to fight varying challenges such as poor living conditions, unresolved conflicts with her ex-boyfriend, and an unreliable mother. As the series progresses, Alex finds a breakthrough to lead her life forward better.
Boston Herald

‘Lost in Space’ dad Toby Stephens turns baddie for ‘Alex Rider’

After three seasons as the patriarch of “Lost in Space,” Toby Stephens relished being a “baddie” as “Alex Rider” takes off for its second season Friday on IMDb-TV. Alex Rider, the teenage MI6 spy created by Anthony Horowitz (“Foyle’s War,” “Magpie Murders”), is a hero to Stephens’ son. “I’ve known...
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
