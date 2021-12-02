ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gang sets a record: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ becomes the longest-running live-action sitcom ever

By RODRIGO TORREJÓN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — With the premiere of its 15th season Wednesday on FXX, "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia" became the longest-running live action comedy series ever. The sitcom beats out classic series "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," which ran for 14 seasons from 1952 to 1966. The sitcom —...

Vulture

17 Essential Episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

There are a lot of strange shows on TV, but truly nothing compares to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. A largely plotless, filthy-mouthed sitcom about five goblinlike bartenders played by a cast of initially unknown actors (and Danny DeVito) that has been on the air nearly as long as Grey’s Anatomy? Simply put, it shouldn’t exist. Yet it does, and for that, we are grateful because Sunny also happens to be an absolute gem — funnier, smarter, and more consistently surprising than nearly all its comedic peers.
tvseriesfinale.com

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16? Has the FXX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Always Sunny’s movie parodies are also The Gang’s ultimate delusions

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, almost nothing good ever happens to “The Gang” (the self-created name for the alcoholic, cruel, socially inept, and borderline sociopathic group of five friends who run a grotesque Philly dive bar). So when two members — Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) — are inexplicably wined and dined by a pair of wealthy, attractive siblings in “Charlie and Dee Find Love,” the group is wary. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is particularly suspect of this budding romance, until he finally places it in a trope that aligns with their selfish, miserable ideals. “This is … Dangerous Liaisons,” Dennis bitterly concludes as he spies on the date. When Mac (Rob McElhenney) is unable to follow, Dennis spits out a litany of films with the same plot of sadistic manipulation by wealthy people for sport, that are seemingly just off the top of his head: “Cruel Intentions? She’s All That? Can’t Buy Me Love?”
MOVIES
primetimer.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has an "uncharacteristically wobbly start" to its record-breaking 15th season

The FXX comedy officially surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom with its Season 15 premiere last night. But while it was great to see the Gang back together after a two-year hiatus, the season premiere "hardly feels like the gracefully filthy reentry into the It’s Always Sunny world fans might have been anticipating," says Dennis Perkins. "Instead, the Gang’s anthology of off-years shenanigans feels rushed and a little obvious, each story in the episode’s three-part structure leaning heavily into the events surrounding a single joke, and leaving precious little time for nuance. And, yes, I said 'nuance.' Sunny’s broadest comedy outrages are couched in character, and how the Gang’s uniformly yet uniquely awfulnesses coalesce into that episode’s plot. Here, we get frustratingly fleeting glimpses of just how a quintet of Philadelphia’s least responsible businesspeople spent their sketchily acquired COVID stimulus loans in three separate tales, all presided over by an understandably aghast government inspector." ALSO: Season 15 is starting to push these characters down paths we’ve been expecting for years.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Glenn Howerton
Collider

'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Review: The Cause of and Solution to All of Life’s Problems

The world has changed quite a bit since the last season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In the two years since Season 14, we’ve had several exhausting political situations, several celebrity scandals, and of course, the pandemic. Thankfully, The Gang is back to make sense of it all, comment on this insane world, and even take the blame for some of the madness of the last few years. But more importantly, as It’s Always Sunny breaks the record for longest-running live-action comedy series in the United States with this season, the series proves it’s just as narcissistic, brilliant, and hilarious as ever.
TV SERIES
phillyvoice.com

Glenn Howerton shares moment he realized 'It's Always Sunny' was so popular

The Gang finally made its long-awaited return Wednesday night when the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" debuted on FXX, cementing it as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. During an appearance Thursday night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Glenn Howerton said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Primetimer

Rob McElhenney: Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revisited our past use of blackface

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."
TV SERIES
