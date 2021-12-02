ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Christmas: The After Party

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) When the Christmas Party ends it doesn't mean the parties over!....

www.skiddle.com

Vogue

Victoria Beckham Will Be The Best-Dressed At The Work Christmas Party

This time last year, lockdown was looming and outdoor heaters were the unlikely investment piece people were shopping ahead of Christmas. Now, parties are back on the agenda – and Victoria Beckham is ready. Wondering how she’s prepping for party season? By scouring her own collections for dancefloor-worthy pieces to...
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

The Brunch That Stole Christmas

12:00pm til 2:30pm (last entry 12:30pm) Join us on Sunday 5th December for some 'Grinch filled' fun (obviously we'll have the movie on), and some Christmas tunes to get our spirits high. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
East Bay Times

California man spars with city over ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ display

Ever since Jeff Norton of La Mirada saw the movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the age of 15, he was an instant fan. Norton collected memorabilia celebrating the 1983 Chevy Chase comedy for years. And four years ago, he paid the movie what could be the ultimate seasonal compliment — he turned his house into the Griswold Christmas House Display for the holidays.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

What’s Hot for the Holidays for Kenya Moore? Home Run Inn Pizza!

Sponsored content in conjunction with Home Run Inn. Eating it Up! Dancing with the Stars alum Kenya Moore seems to be relishing her time at home after hanging up her dancing shoes. She and her adorable daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, take a bite out of dinner time prep by keeping their freezer full of the fam-favorite Home Run Inn Chicago thin crust pizza.
skiddle.com

Mama G's Story Time Party - Christmas!

Join Mama G for stories about being who you want and loving who you are that the whole family are going to love!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join 'everyone's favourite pantomime dame' (Metro) for stories about being...
CELEBRATIONS
bladenonline.com

Elizabethtown Public Library to Hold Christmas Party for Children

Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown will hold a Christmas party for children in the county on December 16th at 6 pm. The party will be “A Gingerbread Christmas,” according to Library Assistant Mandy Butler. There will be books given away, crafts, games, and hot chocolate. This is an outside event, and all children are welcome.
POLITICS
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Garden Club preps for Christmas party, show

Members of the Wilmington Garden Club meet at Snow Hill Country Club to discuss final arrangements for the Christmas Holiday Party and Garden Show, which will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at Snow Hill. Pictured from left are: Linda Compton, event organizer; Joan Hinman, committee officer; Judy Stopkotte; Pat Gilbert, committee officer; and Ann Kuehn. Not pictured are Ann Carr and Nan Kennelly.
WILMINGTON, OH
skiddle.com

The Comeback Special: A Christmas Afternoon of Song & Dance

After 2 years of absence due to the Chinese Corona Pandemic, Tom will be back at Great Barr Conservative Club for the comeback special of 'A Christmas Afternoon. A festive afternoon of Jazz, Soul, to Pop and Rock'n'Roll, along with some Christmas Classics in a a relaxed, care-free atmosphere!!! Plus a charity raffle with proceeds going to the John Taylor Hospice.
THEATER & DANCE

