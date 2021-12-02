ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Motorway Disco w/ Good Custard & Friends

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 9:00pm) This December the monthly residency continues...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Silent Disco

Three channels of music - Indie, Chart & Rock. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Not Another Indie Disco - Xmas Party

This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. IT'S CHRISTMAS so join us at Not Another Disco for a festive night of non-stop indie bangers from the 90s, 00s and now (plus maybe the odd Christmas tune if we fancy it).
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Metalworks presents Dirty Power

Dirty Power are back to open for Metalworks. On Sunday 5th December, Dirty Power are back to open for Metalworks at The Underworld, on-stage 8:30pm!. Described as building their sound on 'RATM foundations, layered with Nirvana arrangements and topped with instrumental solo sections'. we know you are in for an...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Hare And Hounds

Sonic Gun Concerts by arrangement with Close-Up presents: ONLY SUN + Special Guests. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custard#Motorway#Disco#Harry Bailey#Lsg#Irish
skiddle.com

Sprechen Cinema: Northern Disco Lights

Amazing night!! Great film and lovely people, a wonderful evening exploring the music of another country. Good set up for films. Sound is good, bar facilities great, food served to tables and included in the price of ticket. The film makers were available for questions afterwards: great bonus. It’s always a great atmosphere at the Carlton, you always meet someone new. 10/10.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

The Comeback Special: A Christmas Afternoon of Song & Dance

After 2 years of absence due to the Chinese Corona Pandemic, Tom will be back at Great Barr Conservative Club for the comeback special of 'A Christmas Afternoon. A festive afternoon of Jazz, Soul, to Pop and Rock'n'Roll, along with some Christmas Classics in a a relaxed, care-free atmosphere!!! Plus a charity raffle with proceeds going to the John Taylor Hospice.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Mobius Loop | Album Launch | LONDON

Such an awesome vibe created by Mobius Loop had an amazing time ???. Genuinely one of the best nights of my life so far. Amazing music, amazing venue, amazing bunch of people. I can't wait to see Mobius loop again...tour soon please haha...legends.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Parallel Heights Presents: Etch

10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 11:30pm) 4th December: Jungle, Breaks, 140 & more, Etch is coming up from Brighton to deliver a smashing set. Lucas SM and Elsa are on support ❤️. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Parallel...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
Bay Net

Bowie Man Becomes Millionaire In Time For Holiday Fun

BOWIE, Md. - A Prince George’s County man got a real bang for his buck by playing a Maryland Lottery Money Explosion scratch-off. The $20 instant ticket he purchased recently at T&T Liquors in Bowie delivered a $1 million win. The Bowie resident claimed the second of seven $1 million...
BOWIE, MD
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy