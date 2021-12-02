ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Encanto’: A melange of music, magic and a dash of Miranda

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 days ago

Back when they were working on 2016's Oscar-winning "Zootopia," Jared Bush and Byron Howard were plotting their next move together: a musical. What would become this season's "Encanto" turned out to be a Colombia-set attempt to fulfill a very specific dream. All they needed was some magic. And some...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Lincoln Journal Star

Review: : Disney's "Encanto" shines with Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical brilliance, character depth

Mirabel Madrigal is an average child in a magical family — a feeling many adolescents can no doubt relate to. In Disney's new computer-animated movie, "Encanto," the curly-haired, bespectacled Colombian girl suddenly finds herself struggling with her family's approval as the Madrigals near an important rite for all young family members: the discovery of their unique powers, symbolized by a glowing door that leads into a fantastical realm (or their bedroom, as it were).
imdb.com

Encanto Star Stephanie Beatriz On The Most Challenging Part Of Singing A Lin-Manuel Miranda Song [Exclusive]

Disney's latest animated musical is the sweet story of an extraordinary family called The Madrigals who live hidden in the Colombian mountains in a magical place called the Encanto. The magic of the area has given every child an unique gift, that is, everyone except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). All of that changes, however, when Mirabel discovers the magic of her home is in danger and the "ordinary" Mirabel may be the family and the land's last hope. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), and Charise Castro Smith ("The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), "Encanto"...
Daily Herald

Disney's 'Encanto' an explosively colorful, Mirandized musical family fantasy

Walt Disney's explosively colorful, Mirandized-musical family fantasy "Encanto" would appear to be an ideal follow-up to the studio's megahit girl-power production "Frozen." But this endearing, digitally animated feature actually owes more to an earlier superpowered family fantasy, "The Incredibles." In that movie, a disgruntled former super fan named Buddy Pine...
cntraveler.com

On Location: The Colombian Towns, Architecture, and Music that Inspired Disney's Encanto

For film directors and production designers, research trips offer a flood of information about a destination and culture. And for Disney's Encanto directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, their two-week trip to Colombia was no different. With Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Disney flick's original songs, they traveled from Cartagena on the country's north coast to the lush valleys and national parks of central Colombia, absorbing as much detail as possible to inject into Disney's first feature-length animated musical set in Latin America. Those details—and the focus on Colombia's diversity of nature, music, people, food, and culture—are evident in the film from start to finish, thanks to this trip and the “Colombian Cultural Trust” that Disney assembled of local architects, documentarians, musicians, artists, botanists, and more.
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: 'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family

They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky, it’s not the Addams Family, but the Magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film, “Encanto,” sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic.
Cartoon Brew

‘Encanto’ Reviews Roundup: Disney’s Magical-Realist Fable Is One Of Its Best In Years

The directors are Jared Bush (co-director, Zootopia; writer, Moana) and Byron Howard (director, Tangled, Zootopia). Playwright and tv writer Charise Castro Smith makes her film debut here, serving as co-director and co-writing the screenplay with Bush. The film also features eight original songs by the ubiquitous Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Vivo).
siriusxm.com

Get enchanted by the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Sebastián Yatra

Starting November 24, experience the magic of Encanto’s music during an exclusive special on Disney Hits (Ch. 302) with celebrated actor, singer, composer, playwright, producer, and film director Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus a Be Our Guest 4 the Day episode with soundtrack feature Sebastián Yatra. Encanto, which features original music all...
Billboard

Inside the Music of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ With Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘Anytime We Lean Into Authenticity, We Win’

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks musical inspiration behind Disney's new film, "Encanto," based on the magical realism and the music of Colombia. When I heard the accordion-heavy opening number for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto, my ears perked up. The vallenato song titled “The Family Madrigal” serves as more than just the introduction to this perfectly imperfect Colombian familia; it’s a nod to the folk music Colombians hold near and dear to their heart and identity.
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto producer Clark Spencer on making his first musical movie for Disney

Encanto is the latest animated movie to come out of Disney and it’s one of the most colourful and vibrant musical movies from the studio yet. Telling the story of the magical Madrigal family in Colombia, the Disney movie is full of charming characters, elaborate backgrounds and catchy tunes. We sat down with Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and a producer on the new film, to discuss what it was like making Encanto.
irvineweekly.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut Honors Musical Life

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick… Boom! should cement his name as a director. After his Broadway show Hamilton, Miranda burst onto the screen with a musical ode to his hometown, In the Heights. Set in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the exuberant film established the multifaceted artist as a writer/actor/musician whose blend of hip hop and Salsa wasn’t just must-see cinema, but must-hear.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Misty-eyed musicals: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’, ‘Encanto’ leap right off the screen

What a busy time at the movies it has been for Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. His very first Broadway musical, In the Heights, premiered over the summer alongside his original songs for Sony Pictures Animation’s first-ever musical adventure, Vivo. Now, Thanksgiving brings Miranda’s film directing debut with the semi-autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical, tick, tick...BOOM!, and Encanto, Disney’s original animated musical for which Miranda composed eight songs.
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz & Diane Guerrero on Creating ‘Encanto’ & Musical Inspiration Behind the Film | Billboard News

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz and Diane Guerrero spoke to Billboard about creating Disney’s new film ‘Encanto’ about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia. While creating the movie during the pandemic, the stars open up about working with Miranda, bringing in Colombian artists Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra and more.
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Creating Folklore Through Song In ‘Encanto’, Bringing Dream Project ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ To Life – Crew Call Podcast

It’s a big Thanksgiving week for multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda: His feature directorial debut, Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…Boom!, dropped Friday on Netflix, and the Disney animated musical Encanto, for which he wrote all the songs and has a story by credit, hits movie theaters. All of this can only further propel the Hamilton architect toward an ultimate EGOT, Miranda already having two Emmy wins under his belt along with three Grammys and three Tonys. You can listen to our first Crew Call podcast of Oscar season with Miranda below: Miranda came into the Disney fold well before the uber-success of Hamilton, having submitted a...
Cinema Blend

The Awesome Influence Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom Had On Disney’s Encanto

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are certainly spoiled for choice these days. Whether they want to see his unique approach to filmmaking as director of tick, tick….BOOM! or listen to his catchy songs in Disney’s Encanto, there’s countless ways to enjoy the Tony winner’s talent. What’s interesting, however, is how these two seemingly dissimilar projects - which were released almost simultaneously - actually influenced each other.
Collider

How to Watch 'Encanto': Is Disney's Magical New Animated Movie Streaming on Disney+?

Get read for a vibrant, magical, and musical adventure in Encanto. Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th feature film takes a journey to Colombia, where we meet "extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto." All of the Madrigals have unique magical gifts except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), but when the magic of Encanto falls into danger, Mirabel discovers she might just be her family's last hope.
NBC News

'Encanto': The music, joy and superpower of a multigenerational Latino family

In an age of big-screen superhero families like those of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four,” Pixar’s “The Incredibles” and DC’s “Shazam!” Disney wants to flip the script on viewers and put the spotlight on an ordinary 15-year-old Colombian girl, Mirabel, who struggles to keep her extended superhero family together as they lose their powers.
