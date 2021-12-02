‘Encanto’: A melange of music, magic and a dash of Miranda

For film directors and production designers, research trips offer a flood of information about a destination and culture. And for Disney's Encanto directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, their two-week trip to Colombia was no different. With Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Disney flick's original songs, they traveled from Cartagena on the country's north coast to the lush valleys and national parks of central Colombia, absorbing as much detail as possible to inject into Disney's first feature-length animated musical set in Latin America. Those details—and the focus on Colombia's diversity of nature, music, people, food, and culture—are evident in the film from start to finish, thanks to this trip and the “Colombian Cultural Trust” that Disney assembled of local architects, documentarians, musicians, artists, botanists, and more.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO