Pittsfield, MA

SURVEY: What do you want the new Taconic mascot to be?

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Taconic High School and Pittsfield Public schools have reached phase 2 of their process in selecting a new school mascot.

The rebranding of Pittsfield’s Braves mascot begun with Taconic High School asking the community to participate in the online survey.

With the mascot rebranding having been debated since 2017, the district decided to enlist the services of HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, a marketing and communications agency that offers pro-bono rebranding to any Massachusetts high school that made the decision to change their mascot. Taconic and four other schools have taken the offer to date.

Collaboration between the community, students, teachers, faculty, staff, and alumni has generated a list of 10 semi-finalists for the new Taconic brand and logo.

This Thursday the second round survey opens for Taconic students, staff, alumni and community members.
Based on that survey three finalists will be selected with the final choice to be revealed later this winter. The public survey can be found at the Pittsfield Public Schools website.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

