Putting on for the streets of Hickory, North Carolina, B-Strilla introduced himself to the music industry {when?}. A natural-born hustler, go-getter and entrepreneur, B-Strilla found his way onto the music scene to get away from street life. As an artist, he prides himself on being clear, real, and raw because where he came from there was no faking anything. After finding success with his previous hit song “Mob Ties,” B-Strilla is back with another hit, “Came In.” The single explains the struggles of growing up in the streets and the effects of that environment.

HICKORY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO