ReneSola shares on Monday advanced by more than 2%. The stock plunged more than 23% last week. The company report will report its FQ3 results Tuesday after markets close. On Monday ReneSola Ltd (LON:SOLA) shares advanced by more than 2% to trim last week’s landslide losses. The stock plummeted by more than 23% in the previous five days after Grizzly Research issued a short call.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO