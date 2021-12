Roku’s stock was primed for a rebound after falling 55% in three weeks. Some soothing coronavirus news plus a significant European expansion move added up to a big jump. Shares of media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) rose as much as 4.9% on Tuesday morning before falling back to a milder gain of 3.4% by noon ET. There were two good reasons behind Roku's jump. First, the market as a whole decided that it had been mistreating growth stocks recently in light of some positive coronavirus news. Second, Roku took a small but meaningful step in the quest to expand its business overseas.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO