Looking for extra wide loaf pan

Hey guys! I’m planning to make sourdough burger buns but wanna proof them in the fridge. It’s a brioche bun so it’s an enriched dough and I’m not familiar with retarding dough in this field. I’m not using dry yeast, just sourdough starter, and a I imagine I can’t proof too much in the fridge like 24h because the gluten has to support the heavy structure but I also think that like 12h is too little because I’m afraid that the oven spring would be too much and the buns would be cracked. With high hydration simple sourdough I typically proof for 16-18.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO