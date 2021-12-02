Latest Chrissy Teigen Rumor: She’s Allegedly Bullying John Legend At Home

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Does Chrissy Teigen bully her husband like she does folks on Twitter? One report says she doesn’t respect her husband and walks all over him. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to Life & Style, Legend commands no respect. His EGOT doesn’t impress Teigen, who loves to make Legend the butt of the jokes. She and her mother, Pepper, who lives with them, “are always tag-teaming, making fun of John” an insider says.

Legend has to deal with catcalls like dork and nerd. A source concludes, “While John’s the nicest guy and usually just puts up with it, it’s definitely led to some fights.”

In the eyes of this tabloid, the man should command nothing but respect and worship from his wife and her family. He should never be the butt of any joke, lest he is accused of being henpecked. Stories like this fuel toxic masculinity and sound more like the 1950s than anything else. It’s nothing but sexist trash.

Teigen has joked about her husband’s awards, but they’re healthy jokes by her standards. There’s nothing wrong with some light ribbing at the dinner table, for it helps to keep everyone from taking themselves too seriously. The whole philosophy of this story is disgustingly twisted.

Legend has publicly supported his wife while she’s dug herself deeper and deeper into a hole. He’s stood by her through bullying scandals and tone-deaf parties, so they appear to be together for the long haul. If Legend couldn’t handle Teigen’s jokes, whether or not they even happen, then they never would have gone on a single date in the first place.

Life & Style has been rooting against these two for years now. In 2017, it claimed they were having marriage trouble. The world’s changed a lot since then, as has Teigen’s reputation, yet this tabloid has stayed the exact same.

Recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Teigen getting copious plastic surgery as part of a comeback. She’s gotten plastic surgery over the years, but there’s no sign that she’s got an “addiction.”

This story was part of a really lame cover story about henpecked men. The stories were basically identical and said powerful men were secretly under the thumbs of their wives. Legend joins Tom Brady, Prince Harry, and Ashton Kutcher as supposedly henpecked men of Hollywood. These stories are uniformly driveled and have nothing of value to say.