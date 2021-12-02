ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Latest Chrissy Teigen Rumor: She’s Allegedly Bullying John Legend At Home

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e99gM_0dC1Brdi00
(ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Does Chrissy Teigen bully her husband like she does folks on Twitter? One report says she doesn’t respect her husband and walks all over him. Gossip Cop investigates.

Read Also: Michael Costello faked screenshots of Chrissy Teigen’s alleged cyberbullyingMichael Costello faked screenshots of Chrissy Teigen’s alleged cyberbullying

According to Life & Style, Legend commands no respect. His EGOT doesn’t impress Teigen, who loves to make Legend the butt of the jokes. She and her mother, Pepper, who lives with them, “are always tag-teaming, making fun of John” an insider says.

Legend has to deal with catcalls like dork and nerd. A source concludes, “While John’s the nicest guy and usually just puts up with it, it’s definitely led to some fights.”

In the eyes of this tabloid, the man should command nothing but respect and worship from his wife and her family. He should never be the butt of any joke, lest he is accused of being henpecked. Stories like this fuel toxic masculinity and sound more like the 1950s than anything else. It’s nothing but sexist trash.

Read Also: Chrissy Teigen apologizes: ‘I was a troll, full stop, and I am so sorry

Teigen has joked about her husband’s awards, but they’re healthy jokes by her standards. There’s nothing wrong with some light ribbing at the dinner table, for it helps to keep everyone from taking themselves too seriously. The whole philosophy of this story is disgustingly twisted.

Legend has publicly supported his wife while she’s dug herself deeper and deeper into a hole. He’s stood by her through bullying scandals and tone-deaf parties, so they appear to be together for the long haul. If Legend couldn’t handle Teigen’s jokes, whether or not they even happen, then they never would have gone on a single date in the first place.

Read Also: The Chrissy Teigen Scandal Now–Things Are Getting Worse & Worse

Life & Style has been rooting against these two for years now. In 2017, it claimed they were having marriage trouble. The world’s changed a lot since then, as has Teigen’s reputation, yet this tabloid has stayed the exact same.

Recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Teigen getting copious plastic surgery as part of a comeback. She’s gotten plastic surgery over the years, but there’s no sign that she’s got an “addiction.”

Read Also: Chrissy Teigen shares how she Feels about Never being able to get Pregnant again: It’s still Really Difficult

This story was part of a really lame cover story about henpecked men. The stories were basically identical and said powerful men were secretly under the thumbs of their wives. Legend joins Tom Brady, Prince Harry, and Ashton Kutcher as supposedly henpecked men of Hollywood. These stories are uniformly driveled and have nothing of value to say.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Chrissy Teigen shows off new eyebrows after transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen won't be needing eyebrow makeup anytime soon. Teigen recently underwent transplant surgery to make her brows look fuller, and she showed off the results over the weekend. Teigen's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, shared one of the photos from her Instagram stories on his own account. "I never...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Chrissy Teigen Is The Latest Celeb To Get Eyebrow Extensions - But What Are They?

If you're a 90s baby, the tale of over plucking your brows will be a familiar one. You're perhaps still suffering as a result? But don't fret: find solidarity in the fact that you're not alone. Yes, Chrissy Teigen was the latest celeb to take to Instagram to document her sparse brows, documenting an 'eyebrow transplant'. So, um, what exactly is an eyebrow transplant? Simply put, it's removing hair from the back of your head, transplanting it onto your fair - restoring fullness and thickness as you go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Backlash Over Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen doesn't understand why people are "riled up" over her latest procedure. The cookbook author took to Instagram Story this week to show off her recent eyebrow transplant. Teigen shared that she doesn't wear makeup unless she has to, "so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
John
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Prince Harry
Person
John Legend
CinemaBlend

How Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Her ‘First’ Sober Thanksgiving With John Legend And Their Family

This year, Thanksgiving was celebrated in a myriad of interesting ways. Billie Eilish opted to hug a turkey in advocacy of veganism. Remember the Titans start Ethan Suplee, whose significant weight loss had previously went viral, revealed that he was going to be kind to himself on the major food-focused holiday. Personally, I was just watching the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as usual. But Chrissy Teigen celebrated with John Legend and their family in an entirely new tradition: stone-cold sober.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#British Royal Family#Getty#Costello#Life Style#Egot
Ok Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Gets Slammed By Hollywood Boutique Kitson's Wall Of Shame For The Second Year In A Row Following Cyberbullying Scandal

Showing no mercy. Chrissy Teigen has been dragged once again for her infamous bullying scandal. This time, the Cravings author is being cancelled by the upscale Hollywood boutique, Kitson. In a recently posted Instagram video, the store’s windows are seen covered in posters on their defamatory “People of the Year wall.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Chrissy Teigen Landed Into A Hairy Situation

Chrissy Teigen has been trying for a social media comeback but it hasn’t been going well. She received backlash for undergoing eyebrow transplant surgery. On Sunday, November 21, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself getting the procedure. The 35-year-old debuted her eyebrow transformation, which people didn’t react well to.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

Chrissy Teigen is "happy" to still be "making stupid mistakes" even while sober. The 'Chrissy's Court' star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of the dinner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Whoopi Shuts Down Dr. Oz's Senate Run: 'You Don't Have the Right to Talk to People Like This!'

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Senate run has just begun, but the women of The View are already campaigning against him. On Wednesday morning, just one day after Dr. Oz announced that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania, the co-hosts tore into the TV doctor for embracing the GOP position on the COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates, and efforts to keep school-age children safe amid the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy