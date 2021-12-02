ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China fines social media firm Douban for 'unlawful' release of information

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lWD8_0dC1Bqkz00

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday it had summoned and fined social media company Douban over unlawful release of information, as Beijing steps up efforts to control and "clean up" the internet space.

The internet watchdog said in a statement that Beijing authorities fined Douban's operating entity 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) and regulators demanded "immediate rectifications" from the company.

Douban, a online platform where tens of millions of Chinese users review films and discuss various social topics, said its reply function had been suspended on Thursday and would be resumed on Dec. 17.

The CAC did not give other details on the reason for the fine.

But it added that it would "seriously handle" relevant representatives of Douban and said the company had been fined a total of 9 million yuan in November.

Certain functions of apps in China have been suspended over "unlawful" or "lowbrow" content, and apps have been temporarily removed from apps stores for similar reasons in the past.

($1 = 6.3736 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

She Was Ordered Into Quarantine, Then Chinese Authorities Beat Her Corgi to Death

Outrage brewed online over the weekend in China after government workers broke into a woman’s home and killed her dog while she was being held in quarantine. The woman, named only as Fu and living in Shangrao in the eastern province of Jiangxi, was ordered to leave her home on Friday for a hotel after positive cases were detected in her residential compound. Hours later, a surveillance camera at her home showed workers in hazmat suits lever open her door and beat her Corgi dog with steel rods, according to Chinese news reports.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cac#Chinese
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy