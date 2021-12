Scientists have identified a “persistent” Covid variant in the US which emerged after two different strains of the virus combined to share characteristics.Known as recombination, this process takes place when a person is co-infected with different Covid variants at the same time. It is a major driver of genetic evolution and common in coronaviruses.After analysing the genetic make-up of a variant called B.1.628, researchers from Oxford University concluded that it emerged following a recombination event between two different strains (B.1.631 and B.1.634).All three variants have been in co-circulation in the US and Mexico throughout 2021, leading scientists to believe that...

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO