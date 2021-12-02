Blockchain.com Acquires Latin American Crypto Investment Platform Sesocio – Finance Bitcoin News
Blockchain.com acquired Sesocio, an Argentina-based investment platform. This acquisition was made public on November 30. According to the firm, the acquisition will give the company’s global workforce an aggregate headcount of 400 Blockchain.com employees worldwide. Blockchain.com’s Global Headcount Grows to 400 After Acquiring the Crypto Investment Platform Sesocio. At...cfxmagazine.com
Comments / 0