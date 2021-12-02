Blockchain.com Acquires Latin American Crypto Investment Platform Sesocio – Finance Bitcoin News

President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds. Bitcoin City "is gonna include everything: residential areas, commercial areas, services, museums, entertainment... airport, port, rail," Bukele said at the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference on Saturday. El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, was the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin as legal tender. Bukele said the Conchagua volcano "will power the whole city and will also power the mining."

