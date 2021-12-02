ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

David Marcus, The Latest Top Executive To Leave Meta/ Facebook’s Crypto Project

By wedgeframe
cfxmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more one follows suit. David Marcus stepped down as the head of Novi, Meta/ Facebook’s fintech division. The company’s first order of business was to create a cryptocurrency, but regulators around the world were not keen on the idea. The company finally published a Novi wallet, despite some missteps and...

cfxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Facebook to allow crypto ads after Meta rebrand

Meta has finally ended its ban on cryptocurrency ads and has introduced a statement that acknowledges that the company will now accept 27 regulatory licenses. With this announcement, Meta is reversing its previous policy that prohibited companies from running crypto ads on the social networking website Facebook. Meta It was...
INTERNET
bitcoin.com

Meta Relaxes Facebook's Cryptocurrency Ad Policy — Says Crypto Continues to 'Mature and Stabilize'

Meta, formerly Facebook, has relaxed its policy for cryptocurrency advertisements, making it easier for companies to run crypto ads on its platform. “We’re doing this because the cryptocurrency landscape has continued to mature and stabilize in recent years and has seen more government regulations that are setting clearer rules for their industry,” the company explained.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
bizjournals

Meta head of cryptocurrency David Marcus plans to step down, following the call of his 'entrepreneurial DNA'

After several years facing down skeptical regulators as the leader of Facebook's cryptocurrency ambitions, David Marcus plans to step down. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to the community and their outstanding professional performance. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved....
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Meta's David Marcus, head of digital currency Diem, to depart -- Bloomberg

David Marcus, a top executive at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and the co-creator of the company's Diem digital currency, is leaving the company, Bloomberg reports. Marcus, who joined the company in 2014 from PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), had been the top exec overseeing Facebook (FB) Messenger and moved over to a project working on blockchain initiatives in 2018.
BUSINESS
CNET

Executive behind Facebook-backed Novi crypto wallet to leave company

David Marcus, one of the executives behind Facebook's push into cryptocurrencies, said Tuesday he will leave the social network's parent company by the end of the year to pursue entrepreneurial projects. Marcus, who joined Facebook from PayPal, has run Novi, the company's financial technology business, since May 2018. He was...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Metaverse#Crypto Project#Novi Meta Facebook#Fintech#Cnbc
American Banker

Where Facebook's payments business stands without David Marcus

When Facebook poached the president of PayPal in 2014, it was seen as a coup that could supercharge the social network's transformation into a formidable payments company. And David Marcus did indeed launch an ambitious project in the Diem stablecoin — only to be stymied again and again by the pressure from regulators and politicians.
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Head of Meta/Facebook’s Crypto Wallet – Novi – Resigns

Less than 24 hours after Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO, another major crypto shakeup has occurred. Late Tuesday, David Marcus who ran Meta/Facebook’s cryptocurrency wallet division, called Novi, announced his resignation via Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Marcus’ entire resignation message spanned a series of seven tweets. The primary reason cited...
MARKETS
pymnts

David Marcus Departs Facebook, Along With the Last Remnant of Libra’s Battered Brand

The announcement that David Marcus is leaving the company formerly known as Facebook marks the departure of the last name associated with its Libra stablecoin debacle. As the head of what was then called the Calibra wallet (now Novi), Marcus headed up the launch of — and then defense of — Facebook’s stablecoin project (now Diem). Formerly president of PayPal, Marcus took up a wider role as the head of FinTech for the social media giant now called Meta.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

David Marcus, Diem / Libra Leader at Facebook Plans Exit: Report

the lead executive at Facebook / Meta (NASDAQ:FB) heading the charge for Facebook’s botched attempt to create a digital currency is exiting the firm to “pursue other projects,” according to a report in Bloomberg. Marcus joined Facebook from PayPal in 2014. According to his company bio, Marcus was head...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
cryptopotato.com

Meta’s Crypto Head to Leave The Company at The End of 2021

After spending seven years as a CEO of Meta’s cryptocurrency efforts, David Marcus will step down from the post at the end of 2021. David Marcus – the person in charge of Meta’s cryptocurrency and fintech unit Novi – revealed he will leave the firm at the end of the ongoing year. His successor will be Stephane Kasriel – the former CEO of Upwork, who has worked at Meta since August 2020.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Facebook's Meta to delay move to MVRS ticker until early 2022

The FB stock ticker symbol that has identified Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) since the company went public almost a decade ago isn't going away just yet. Meta Platforms (FB), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said Monday it is delaying changing its stock ticker symbol to MVRS until the first quarter of 2022. The company had been set to debut its new stock-ticker identity at the market open on Dec. 1.
INTERNET
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy